- 1
- 2
Cutting edge cancer technology comes to Cartersville
25-01-2017 Hits:154 News Neil McGahee
RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Participating in Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony of the Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy facility at The Hope Center in Cartersville were, left to right, Hope Center Director...
Weekend storms wreak havoc
23-01-2017 Hits:526 News Jason Greenberg
RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Heavy rains and high winds caused a forty-foot high, nearly-twenty-year-old, Leyland cypress to uproot and fall late Sunday evening at a home on Pine Grove...