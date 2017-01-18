Menu

SCMS, Booth host first family STEAM Night

19-01-2017 Hits:404 News Donna Harris - avatar Donna Harris

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Anna Staver looks on as her son, Jonathon, left, tests the wheels on the stagecoach that he and his brother Liam, a seventh-grader at South...

DAR recognizes 20 award winners

18-01-2017 Hits:477 News Donna Harris - avatar Donna Harris

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Excel Christian Academy student Gracie McGhee receives her school's Citizenship Award from National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Etowah Chapter National Defense Chairman...

SCMS, Booth host first family STEAM Night

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Anna Staver looks on as her son, Jonathon, left, tests the wheels on the stagecoach...

Lonesome River Band to perform at The Grand Feb. 4

Continuing to inject “fresh energy” into the Century Bank Entertainment Series at The Grand Theatre, the Cartersville venue will present...

Cartersville schools in need of adult mentors

Cartersville City schools are facing a severe shortage.

‘Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell’ opens Jan. 27

In “Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell,” TheatreExtreme will provide patrons a “hilarious” glimpse into the creation of the screenplay...

Sports

Pugh, Horton lead Canes in blowout

Cartersville’s two-headed monster of Jaylon Pugh and T.J. Horton was in fine form Saturday in a 77-40 away win at Central, Carrollton.

