Walker’s ‘Coming Home’ concert generates funds for…
09-01-2017 Hits:1432 News Marie Nesmith
RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS As snow blanketed Bartow County Friday night, Butch Walker played to a full house at The Grand Theatre. Since losing his father to...
King Holiday Weekend celebration kicks off Jan. 15
07-01-2017 Hits:834 News Marie Nesmith
RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini and Linda Ford Kellogg, chairperson for the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Bartow County, discuss the King Holiday Weekend...