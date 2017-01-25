- 1
- 2
Olive Tree & Vine creates Cartersville Wine…
28-01-2017 Hits:374 News Marie Nesmith
RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Lisa Mishoe, Phil Hawbaker and Melanie Baird enjoy wine and conversation at the Saturday evening wine tasting at Olive Tree & Vine in downtown Cartersville. With...
Cutting edge cancer technology comes to Cartersville
25-01-2017 Hits:699 News Neil McGahee
RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Participating in Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony of the Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy facility at The Hope Center in Cartersville were, left to right, Hope Center Director...