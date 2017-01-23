Menu

Cutting edge cancer technology comes to Cartersville

25-01-2017 Hits:154 News Neil McGahee - avatar Neil McGahee

Cutting edge cancer technology comes to Cartersville

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Participating in Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony of the Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy facility at The Hope Center in Cartersville were, left to right, Hope Center Director...

Weekend storms wreak havoc

23-01-2017 Hits:526 News Jason Greenberg - avatar Jason Greenberg

Weekend storms wreak havoc

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Heavy rains and high winds caused a forty-foot high, nearly-twenty-year-old, Leyland cypress to uproot and fall late Sunday evening at a home on Pine Grove...

Local 20-year-old seeks bone marrow match for transplant

For an individual whose “heart’s true desire” is to assist others, Kendall Brooke Womack now is relying on the selflessness...

Foundation awards $119,000 in grants to Bartow County educators

Some of Bartow County’s most creative teachers have been rewarded for their ability to think outside the box.

Sports

Woodland wins Bartow Swim Championships

Woodland wins Bartow Swim Championships

  Who says that ’Cats don’t like water? The Woodland Wildcats certainly took to it Tuesday, winning five of the last six events at the Bartow County swim meet to beat Adairsville for the team title, 315-270.

