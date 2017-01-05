Menu

King Holiday Weekend celebration kicks off Jan. 15

07-01-2017 Hits:389 News Marie Nesmith - avatar Marie Nesmith

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini and Linda Ford Kellogg, chairperson for the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Bartow County, discuss the King Holiday Weekend...

United Way’s campaign secures 100 percent of…

06-01-2017 Hits:430 News Marie Nesmith - avatar Marie Nesmith

RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS United Way of Bartow County President Brenda Morehouse stands next to the organization's sign on Main Street in Cartersville indicating that the recent campaign's...

Helena sets her sights on the South

05-01-2017 Hits:913 News Neil McGahee - avatar Neil McGahee

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Paul Cuprowski, director of the Bartow County Emergency Management Agency, meets with area emergency agencies Thursday in preparation for Friday’s predicted snowfall.   After paralyzing the Pacific...

  • Stocking up for the storm

    RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS In response to the forecast calling for snow on Friday, seven-year-old Giuliana Moretti of White gets a loaf of bread from the shelf at the…

King Holiday Weekend celebration kicks off Jan. 15

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini and Linda Ford Kellogg, chairperson for the Martin Luther King Jr....

Cartersville Council honors Keeling

Before any business was conducted by City Council, Thursday, Cartersville City Clerk Connie Keeling was honored with a reception.

CTC pushes forward with diesel

An allocation of state funding is enabling Chattahoochee Technical College to expand its diesel equipment technology program this year.

United Way’s campaign secures 100 percent of goal

RANDY PARKER/ THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS United Way of Bartow County President Brenda Morehouse stands next to the organization's sign...

Sports

Two for the Money: Second quarters scuttle both Adairsville teams in losses

Two for the Money: Second quarters scuttle both Adairsville teams in losses

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS Adairsville’s Ronald Hardin goes for a layup in a game against Calhoun Thursday at Adairsville. His nine points in the game were co-team-high with Denzel Pitt. Buy photo View album View gallery The Adairsville Lady Tigers bookended Thursday’s game with good stretches, but it wasn’t enough to hang...

