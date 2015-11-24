Dec. library events include cookie exchange, card-making, murder mystery

Santa’s not the only one who’s busy during the month of December.

The Cartersville Public Library has everything from a cookie exchange to a murder mystery planned to help its patrons celebrate the Christmas season.

Kicking off the celebration will be a Holiday Cookie Exchange on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the conference room of the library at 429 W. Main St.

Participants are asked to bring two dozen cookies and at least five copies of their recipe to share, along with an empty container for cookies they collect, at the adults-only event. Drinks will be provided to enjoy with the cookies.

“At least in recent years, this is the first time we’ve done a cookie exchange,” Adult Services library assistant Katie Kienitz said. “Honestly, I’m not really sure what to expect, but I have high hopes. I came to the idea from reading about another library that was holding one.”

Kienitz said she’s planning to bring cookies to share, too, “but I haven’t quite decided what kind.”

“I’m going to look for a really interesting recipe,” she said.

Participants need to sign up at the reference desk so the staff knows what each person is bringing.

“We have 15 spots open ...,” she said. “Hopefully, enough people will be interested in this event that we can make it a yearly thing.”

Kienitz also is in charge of the Pinterest Craft Club that will be making Christmas cards with the Mad Krafter Monday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room.

“I decided to try Christmas cards this year because several patrons have expressed interest in card-making,” she said. “Allison Ditrich, who owns and operates the Mad Krafter [on Main Street], came to the library during our summer reading program for our Pinterest Craft Club to do paint-your-own pottery. She and I began talking then about possible future crafts we could do together, and that’s when we started thinking about card-making. I’m excited to work with Allison again, and I hope this means we can continue to collaborate in the future.”

Supplies for the free craft will be provided by the library and Ditrich.

“We’ll be using mostly scrapbooking materials, such as cardstock, stamps, ribbon, etc.,” Kienitz said. “Basically, we are going to have a little kit with all the supplies in it for patrons to make, with our guidance.”

Registration is required, and crafters can sign up at the reference desk.

“We have room for 15 people, and in the past, the Christmas craft has been very popular so we encourage people to sign up early,” Kienitz said.

Only one session of Creative Coloring has been scheduled for December — Thursday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the library conference room.

Adults can let go of holiday stress by focusing their attention on their coloring book while enjoying relaxing music and pleasant company.

“We switch out the coloring books every month, and we do have some winter and holiday-themed ones for patrons to color in,” Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson said, noting attendance at the twice-a-month activity is “holding steady.”

The lunchtime Brown Bag Mystery Chat will take on a holiday twist in December.

Readers will discuss “Merry Murder: Humorous Mysteries” during the monthly event Monday, Dec. 14, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

“... We will discuss humorous mysteries we read, and instead of bringing our own lunch, we will have a potluck lunch,” library Director Carmen Sims said. “Each month, we read a mystery on a different theme and present a brief review of the book to others. This helps us find new authors to read and reminds us of ones we have forgotten.”

The adult programs will conclude for the month with a holiday-themed Murder Mystery Night featuring “Murder at the Kringel’s” Friday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the meeting room.

“Our patrons really enjoy murder mystery nights, and we wanted to get another one in before the end of the year,” Monson said. “It was an obvious choice to pick a holiday-themed murder mystery. This one is set during a holiday block party at Lacey Kringel’s, and not everyone on the block likes each other.”

The very merry holiday whodunit has a cast of 10 characters, played by library patrons.

“Scripts are provided, and anyone who signs up to be a character won’t need to memorize anything,” Monson said. “Just dress up.”

Those who want to take on a role in the mystery as well as audience members need to register at the reference desk.

“Ideally, we’d like to have all of our characters accounted for a week or so in advance, so if anyone is interested in participating, they have until Dec. 11 to sign up,” Monson said. “And it wouldn’t be a murder mystery without an audience. Anyone else can sign up to attend up to the day of.”

Guests also should bring a favorite dessert or finger food to the event.

“It’s a dessert and appetizer potluck, so we encourage those in the audience to bring a little something yummy to share,” Monson said.

Also on the calendar for December are the quarterly Friends of the Library Book Sale and an artist reception.

The book sale will be Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with doors opening at 9 a.m. for Friends members.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase new books, technology and programs for the library system.

The reception on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. is to honor artists Valérie Gaudemer-Maker and Cathryn M. Green, whose work will be on display in the library gallery throughout December and January.

Guests will have a chance to meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.