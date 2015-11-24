Millsap launches re-election bid for sheriff seat

With more than 31 years in law enforcement, Sheriff Clark Millsap last week announced his plans to seek a fifth term in office.

Millsap was elected for a first term in 2000, following a career at Cartersville Police Department and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m not through giving back to this county that has given so much to me and my family,” Millsap said.

A Bartow County native, Millsap graduated from Cass High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from West Georgia College.

During Millsap’s tenure as sheriff, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office instituted the pay-to-stay plan at the jail, which was also expanded to a new eight-story facility during his third term. Courthouse security increased, creating one public entrance, and his time in office gave rise to the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force.

In addition, manpower rose since the administration took office in 2000.

“We have more officers on the road than we’ve ever had before, even though we are short-handed right now,” Millsap said.

Under Millsap’s latest term, a state grant created a three-person Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic unit, and special purpose local option sales tax dollars were used to replace an aging vehicle fleet.

Most recently, Millsap worked with Commissioner Steve Taylor’s administration to push through the first pay raise in eight years for agency employees.

“Even in 2001, when we walked in the door, we had an antiquated computer system. Not only have we gone from that computer to our present system to our New World system that is coming in, we’ve done that with the help of the commissioner and SPLOST funds,” he said. “There are so many things that we have been able to accomplish with the support of the local government, and the state and federal level.

“I’ve been blessed immensely. The fact is the citizens of this county have shown nothing but support since we took office. We have done what they asked and we are going to continue to do what they ask, and we are going to do even more than we’ve done.”

For the future, the focus will be on manpower as the agency replaces retiring personnel and becomes competitive with area agencies.

“Since the commissioner approved our pay raises — and I can’t thank Commissioner Taylor enough, we are competitive,” Millsap said. “I’m not ready to retire. God’s not through with me, No. 1, and the citizens of Bartow County are not through with me. I’m not through giving back.”

Millsap and his wife, Lori, have three sons, David, Zach and Logan.