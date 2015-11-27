Bartow County fatality claims life, injures others on Thanksgiving night

On Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26, around 10:45 p.m., an accident occurred between two cars on Highway 293 just outside of Kingston.

One of the drivers in a 2006 Chrysler 300 went around a curve traveling southbound on the highway and “crossed over the double yellow line,” said Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Tracey Watson.

The second vehicle, a 1996 Dodge Ram traveling northbound, was struck head-on by the Chrysler. Willie Joe Heath, 47, of Cartersville, was the driver of the Chrysler and was transported to Floyd Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Jessie Tyler Law, 21, who was the driver of the Dodge truck heading northbound, was killed in the crash. His passenger, 20-year-old Kendra Alayne Mealer, of Adairsville, was injured and also taken to Floyd Medical Center.

Watson stated that charges are pending the completion of the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team’s investigation.