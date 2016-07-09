Body found in Lake Allatoona identified

Jeff Gammons/The Daily Tribune News

Emergency responders comb the area of Lake Allatoona where a body, later identified as that of 7-year-old Kamaire Wash, was discovered by local fishermen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Buy photo

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Friday the identity of the body found in Lake Allatoona in Bartow County.

Autopsy results revealed that the body found June 29 is that of a 7-year-old girl from East Point, a city in southwest Fulton County.

Authorities speculated the body belonged to Kamaire Wash who was reported missing soon after the body was found.

Michael Deon Wash, 37, reported his daughter Kamaire missing on the morning of June 30.

Wash told investigators that he and his live-in girlfriend, Lasherae Davis, 30, awoke that morning to find their front door open and Kamaire nowhere in sight.

Authorities began searching for the girl.

Twelve hours earlier – before the girl’s father reported her missing – and nearly 45 miles away, fishermen in Lake Allatoona found a body in shallow water near the Blockhouse boat ramp in Bartow County.

The GBI immediately anounced a homicide investigation and ordered an autopsy to determine the body’s identity.

Last week Bartow County investigators tentatively identified the body as Kamaire’s, and Friday the GBI confirmed.

Detectives with the East Point Police Department charged Wash on July 1 with aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, cruelty to children in the third degree, giving false statements, and concealing the death of another.

Police also arrested and charged Davis with being party to the crime of aggravated assault, party to the crime of two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, party to the crime of cruelty to children in the third degree, giving false statements, and concealing the death of another.

Those charges could be upgraded or more could be filed against Wash and Davis in the next few days, authorites said.

The girl’s cause of death has yet to be released.