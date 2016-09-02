Cartersville council holds housekeeping session

Cartersville City Council opened September with a housekeeping session.

After a cursory approval of past meeting minutes, Council heard and approved second readings of two amendments to an ordinance allowing the city electric department to offer LED lighting as an option for area lighting customers and city government customers.

In the long run, the monthly cost for the LED lights is no more expensive than conventional fixtures offer.

When the city and county joint fire training facility was opened in 2008, no finish coat was applied to the binder paving in the classroom area in order to reduce construction cost. Council approved $33,000 as the city’s part of the $66,000 needed to complete the job. The county will perform the work.

Council also heard a proposal to open approximately 500 acres on Wade Road, used as a biosolids disposal site, to the public for hunting.

City employees have hunted dove, turkey and deer but a recent request by a non-city employee raised the question of liability.

Currently, a liability release agreement maintained by the water department director may be signed by anyone wanting to hunt but a legal review determined the director does not have the authority to grant permission to hunt on city property. The matter was referred to Council for a determination on whether to continue to allow hunting on the property or eliminate the practice entirely. The proposal was rejected by Council.

In other business, council:

• Approved a festival zone for the annual Chamber BBQ at Founders Oak on Oct. 6.

• Approved a resolution to show support for the Downtown Development Authority’s grant application to the National Endowment for the Arts. An application submitted in 2015 wasn’t funded.

• Approved Hazen & Sawyer of Atlanta to design the Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP) upgrades required by the city’s new National Pollution Discharge System (NPDES) permit.

• Approved a one-time payment not to exceed $1,625 for construction of the North Erwin Street Water Main. The work involves boring under CSX railroad facilities and requires execution of a facility encroachment agreement.

• Approved $67,681 to update the geographic information system used by all city departments. The city's share of the $350,680 cost is based on sales tax allocation.

• Approved Northwest Georgia Paving’s bid for $605,248.70 to pave 10 city streets — Old Mill Road, (South of Douthit Ferry Road), Summit Ridge Drive, Morningside Drive, Rowland Springs Road, Brookwood Drive, Oak Hill Circle, Camellia Lane, Pettit Road, Dogwood Drive and Pine Grove Road.

Funding comes from a $233,233.34 Georgia Department of Transportation grant, $45,000 from Elcher Management Group for their portion of Summit Ridge Drive, and the remainder , $327,015.36 from proceeds of the 2003 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

Cartersville City Council will meet on Thursday, Sept. 15 at City Hall for a 6 p.m. work session followed by a 7 p.m. meeting.