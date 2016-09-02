CHS adds classes to aeronatics program

Cartersville High School’s aeronautics program has moved into its third year of giving students a sampling of what it would be like to pursue an aeronautical or aviation career.

The program, which started during the 2014-15 school year, offers students dual-enrollment classes with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University that will give them up to 18 hours of college credit by the time they graduate from CHS.

Each of the six dual-enrollment classes the students complete earns them three college credits. The yearlong first-year class is a noncredit course that lays the foundation for the other courses.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer our students opportunities for dual enrollment on our high school campus,” Aeronautics Program Coordinator Lisa Bell said. “Students are able to obtain credits from both Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University as well at Chattahoochee Technical College right here.”

The aeronautics program is “going great,” Bell said.

“Amy Archer, who teaches the high school physical science class at the middle school, is now teaching all courses in the aeronautics program,” she said. “Many aeronautics students have come from that physical science class. Mrs. Archer is helping to build a really strong program. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is an excellent school, and we are fortunate that Jim Pennington from ERAU, who was our instructor last year, continues to be involved in the program.”

The courses help students learn more about a field they are interested in as well as experience a taste of college life.

“Students have an opportunity to not only learn about aviation and aerospace topics but also hear from leading people in the field with guest speakers and field trips,” Bell said. “This program also helps prepare them for college. Students are working in a true college atmosphere, submitting assignments electronically and using all ERAU college resources.”

The program has been invaluable in more ways than one to the 15 students who are in the third-year class.

“Students in this program have been given an overview of the aeronautics field; however, I believe the students would tell you that they have learned how to complete course work at a college level,” Bell said.

The class, which includes 13 juniors — 11 boys and two girls — who started the program as freshmen and two senior boys who were added this year, is taking Unmanned Aviation Vehicles and Systems during fall semester and will delve into Intro to Aerospace Safety during spring semester, Archer said.

“The current course offered is a survey of unmanned aerial vehicles and systems, emphasizing the military and commercial history, growth and applications of UAVs,” she said. “[The] course will include basic acquisition, use and operation of UAVs with an emphasis on operations.”

Students also will complete projects that “explain the major aspects of UAV technologies, platforms and systems for both the military and civilian community,” Archer said.

“They will develop missions and uses of UAVs for civilian communities,” she said. “As part of the team, they will select an appropriate UAV to complete a given set of mission goals. They will also learn to fly various UAVs following FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] regulations.”

Field trips to Phoenix Air in Cartersville, Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Lockheed Martin in Marietta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta also have been planned for the group.

Next school year, the program will add Intro to Space Flight and Planetary and Science Exploration for the fourth-year students, Archer said.

“Our plan is to take a field trip to the Embry-Riddle campus in Florida with each senior class,” she said. “Next year’s class will be the first group.”

In the lower classes, the 23 second-year students — 15 boys and eight females — are studying Introduction to Aeronautical Science, while the 28 freshmen — 16 boys and 12 girls — are taking Foundations in Aviation and Aerospace Studies.

“The first-year students are all freshman, but the second-year class has a senior girl that is interested in flying and wanted to take the class,” Archer said. “The third-year class has two senior boys that were interested in the Unmanned Aviation class and are taking it. Each of the dual-enrollment courses are stand-alone courses with no prerequisites so they are open to all upperclassmen.”

Class participation is “growing each year,” Archer said.

“The courses are geared towards college-bound students, but those interested in aviation are always encouraged,” she said. “There are many professions within the aviation field that do not require a four-year degree. We want all students interested in aviation to take the classes.”