Wasson wins pair of MAT Awards

In recognition of his work on The Pumphouse Players’ production of “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” Mike Wasson captured directing and lighting design accolades at the Metropolitan Atlanta Theater Award ceremony. The MAT Awards, which highlight plays and individual performances in community and nonunion professional theater, were presented Aug. 28 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

“I was truly shocked,” Wasson said. “I’m not a common name. The MAT Awards is kind of a family affair, and I’m kind of a new member of the family. I didn’t think I was going to get the award because nobody really knows me. When they announced my name for the director and for the lighting, I was just totally shocked.”

Kicking off the PHP’s 41st season, “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel” was performed at The Legion Theatre — 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville — in July 2015. Under Wasson’s direction, the cast featured Kip Henderson as Sandy, Teresa Harris as The Voice, Michael Adamson as Lester, Mike Davis as Duane, Erin McCulley as The Woman and Pier Boulogne-Glavin as Kansas, Gutoski as Duwell, Sarter as Lenny and Adamson as Gator Man Creature.

Along with Wasson’s categories, “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel” received MAT nominations for Best Ensemble; Best Overall Performance of a Play; Nathan Gutoski, Major Supporting Actor; Parris Sarter, Major Supporting Actress; Julian Adamson, Youth Award; and Will Brooks, Sound Design.

“To be honest, I wasn’t surprised that ‘Duck Hunter Shoots Angel’ received so many MAT Award nominations,” Brooks, past president of The Pumphouse Players, told The Daily Tribune News after the play’s MAT nominations. “I fully expected that that show would receive recognition because it was a phenomenal production. Mike Wasson and his cast and crew put on a professional show, and it deserves all the recognition it gets.

“... ‘Duck Hunter Shoots Angel’ is about a journalist who has lost his way a little bit and ends up working for a less than reputable tabloid newspaper. He is assigned to go to Alabama to investigate the story of two brothers who claim to have shot an angel while hunting. From there it delves into questions of faith, fate and not judging books by their cover. When we read it, the decision was unanimous. We had to do it. It’s a wonderful script, and it hadn’t been done much, so we had a feeling that it would surprise the MAT judges as much as it surprised us.”

Like Brooks, Wasson also connected with the play after initially reading its script.

“The president of The Pumphouse Players came to me and said, ‘Hey, I got this show, would you be interested in directing it?’ I said, ‘Sure, why not, I’ll give it a read,’” Wasson said. “He actually gave me a couple of shows to read. I read that one, and it was the funnier of the two. I really enjoyed the premise. It just made me laugh out loud.

“... [He said], ‘You know, that’s the MAT show.’ I go, ‘Oh, you’re kidding? ... Then I thought, well why not? All I can do is my best. Every director has a preconceived notion of what this show should look like after they read the script. I had my version. I thought it was really funny and simple, and I said, ‘Yes, I’ll do the show.’ And it turned out to be pretty .... good.”

For more information about the MAT Awards or the PHP, visit www.matawards.com or www.pumphouseplayers.com, respectively.