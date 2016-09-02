Cartersville patrol officer rescues kitten from storm drain

Now safe and sound, Izzy was anything but on Aug. 27, finding herself stuck in a Cartersville storm drain. Wet and alone, the female kitten received a lifeline from Patrol Officer Jesse Ours with the Cartersville Police Department, who “went completely out of his way” to rescue the gray tabby.

“I was very happy to be able to save the kitten. I’m a big animal lover and just glad I could help,” Ours said. “... I’ll be with CPD for three years in November. I was previously with Bartow County Sheriff’s Office for four years. I enjoy law enforcement, because it put me in a position to be able to help people or animals that can’t help themselves.

“I don’t believe that I did anything any different than any of the other men and women at the Cartersville Police Department would have done. We are here to help, that’s what we do.”

In the morning of Aug. 27, Rebekah Valk located the kitten in her Carter Grove subdivision by its cries for help.

“We think it was a stray cat, because back in July, we found a kitten that was a day old. And we’ve been nursing that kitten back to health since then,” Valk said. “So this kitten looks to be about the same age. I’d been hearing it for about a week, and I wasn’t sure where it’d been coming from. There was a lot of construction in the neighborhood. We had people moving in and moving out. But when I got home on Saturday morning, it was perfectly quiet in the neighborhood. I heard it, and I heard where it was coming from.

“So my brother-in-law, Brett, and his son ... had stayed the night at my house the night before, and they were leaving as I was coming home. I said, ‘Brett, there’s a cat down there. We have got to go get this cat.’ [He said], ‘You’re right, I hear it.’ So we went over to one of the little storm drains, and he climbed down in it. He saw it, but she was scared. She was tucked back in a little corner, and he couldn’t reach it. We tried for probably 30 minutes. So then, we said ... let’s call animal control. But it was closed, so we called the nonemergency number. They said, ‘We’ll send an officer out.’”

Dispatched at 10:30 a.m., Ours met Valk and her relatives at the scene and was informed of the kitten’s predicament.

“The look on the little boy’s face was heartbreaking, and it was obvious that he wanted someone to save the kitten,” Ours said. “I knew the kitten needed help, so I knew I had to go in.

“The storm drain manhole had to be removed. From street level to the bottom of the storm drain was around 8 feet tall. It was pretty tricky getting in and out of the drain due to the height and not a lot of places to get a secure footing while climbing in and out safely. It was also a tight squeeze getting inside of the drain with my duty belt on.”

He continued, “Inside of the storm drain, it was dark, dirty and very wet. Once inside, I located the small kitten. [She was] wet and obviously terrified, tucked in a small space beside one of the large drain openings. The kitten was hissing and trying to scratch me like crazy. It looked to be in pretty rough shape. Due to the condition of the kitten, I knew I had to act quickly. I grabbed the kitten on the back of the neck. The kitten was wrapped up in a dry towel and handed out of the storm drain to Mr. Valk. The time it took was around 20 minutes. We tried to get the kitten to eat, because it looked very weak. But it wouldn’t, so Ms. Valk was making arrangements to take it to the vet.”

Having recuperated from the traumatic incident, the kitten is no longer a stray, receiving a name and a forever home from Valk and her husband, Austin.

“[The officer] went completely out of his way,” Valk said. “… I think it’s important that kids grow up and know that not everything they see in the media is always true in every situation. That police officer had a good heart. He went out of his way. He did something that wasn’t necessarily a part of his job, because he saw that it was important, especially to me to get that kitten out. I was kind of beside myself. He came into a situation that he could have walked away from and said, ‘You know what, I don’t have to do this today.’ But instead he said, ‘You know what, I’m going to try. I’m going to see if I can help this kitten.’”