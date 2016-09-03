Cartersville Service League’s Rummage Sale begins Sept. 15

SKIP BUTLER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS, FILE

Ginger Figueroa shops at Cartersville Service League's Rummage Sale last year. This year's annual fundraiser will be Sept. 15-17 at the Cartersville Civic Center.

In the name of charity, the Cartersville Service League’s Rummage Sale will provide quality items and unique finds at reduced prices Sept. 15 to 17.

“CSL was founded in 1941,” said Tonya Lutjens, who is co-chairing the event with Veronica Frazier. “The Rummage Sale has been an annual fundraiser for nearly 68 years. Many former members remember when the sale was along the railroad tracks downtown and would last three weeks. Now we just have one annual Rummage Sale in September.

“The sale will have a wide range of items for sale, including clothing for everyone, baby items, household accessories, children toys, linens and furniture. Each year, we seem to get more donations, and we are hoping for the same this year. We will also have our Boutique Room, which will have new or like new items that is always a hit.”

The Rummage Sale will start Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an early bird sale at the Cartersville Civic Center, 435 W. Main St. The initial offering will be followed by a half-price sale Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a bag sale Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon. Sales will be cash only, with no checks accepted.

“The sale has become a tradition for many in our community,” Lutjens said. “We also have some that travel just to come to this event each year. We always enjoy seeing the same [faces] that come each year along with new faces.

“I have always enjoyed working the Rummage Sale. I love working with the members of the league as well as seeing the former members when they come to drop off their donations. I have to say that the sale days are my favorite. I love seeing our community come together to help raise money for the children of Bartow County.”

The event’s proceeds will be combined with funds raised through other CSL benefits and distributed to local charities next year.

“The overall mission of Cartersville Service League ... is to improve the lives of children in Bartow County through hands-on volunteering and financial contributions to local organizations that assist children,” CSL President Elizabeth Baxley-Bowen said. “CSL is comprised of 41 current members who each volunteer over 60 hours of work throughout the year. Some of the community projects members volunteer for include Boys & Girls Club, Special Olympics, Women’s Resource Center and Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter.

“The funds from this year’s Rummage Sale will first be used to fund eight scholarships of $1,000 each through the Etowah Scholarship Foundation. Then, the remaining funds will go to Project Search, CSL’s committee that disburses funds to organizations in the community. This past year with proceeds from the annual rummage, poinsettia and fern sales, as well as donations to the Community Grant and Scholarship Program, CSL was able to donate to 16 local organizations. Some of the funds were used to buy backpacks, school supplies and T-shirts for 150 children through Bartow Give a Kid a Chance; purchase uniform shirts and sponsor a graduation dinner for Cartersville Medical Center’s Project Search; and provide toys, books, stocking stuffers and food to the Bartow Christmas Coalition, just to name a few.”

She continued, “Without the community’s support, CSL’s annual Rummage Sale would not be possible. We greatly appreciate everyone coming out and shopping year after year. It is a win-win situation for everybody. People are able to get great items at reduced prices, and all of the profits go back to the community.”