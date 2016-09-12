Officer with local roots killed in North Carolina



A police officer killed in the line of duty over the weekend had deep roots in Cartersville, according to those who knew him.

Officer Tim Brackeen, of the Shelby (N.C.) Police Department was shot multiple times in the chest while serving a warrant early Saturday morning, and he passed away from his injuries early Monday morning. A 12-year veteran of the police force in Shelby, Brackeen had previously called Bartow County home and was a 1997 graduate of Cartersville High School.

Brackeen’s death was confirmed by Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford at 1:28 p.m. Monday.

"I wanted to let you all know that Officer Brackeen passed away this morning. Please keep everyone in your prayers," Ledford said on Monday. According to a release, Brackeen died at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Brackeen, 38, leaves behind a wife, Mikel, and a young daughter, Daphne. Tim and Mikel were married in Bartow County before moving to North Carolina.

On Saturday morning at 12:21 a.m., Brackeen was looking for 23-year-old Irving Lucien Fenner Jr., to serve outstanding warrants on him. He reportedly found Fenner at 212 Gidney St. in Shelby, police said. The two struggled outside the home, and Brackeen was shot in the chest, Ledford said.

Other officers arriving on the scene heard the sound of gunfire, and when they went to Brackeen's location, they found him outside the home and injured, Ledford said Saturday. Brackeen was wearing his bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.

Brackeen was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System-Cleveland and then taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Fenner remains at large and is charged with attempted murder related to the shooting.

Ledford spoke to Brackeen's family Monday.

"It is a hard time for them," Ledford said.

Brackeen was with the Shelby Police Department since July 2004 and was assigned as a K-9 officer for the department with his partner, "Ciko."

"Tim was a great person. If you want to know what Tim was like just look around this town," Ledford said.

Brackeen was known in the Shelby community for the classes and demonstrations he had done with his partner, Ciko, Ledford said. Because of his work with the community, the department has seen an outpouring of citizens wanting to help Brackeen's family and the department.

Brackeen was awarded Shelby Police Department's Officer of the Year in 2012.

Others that knew him weighed in Monday.

"We are just heartbroken,” said Shelby mayor Stan Anthony. “Tim Brackeen was just a wonderful human being. Our community is just in a state of shock right now. To lose someone who was such a devoted and loved employee of our city, so committed. I haven't heard anyone speak anything badly of Tim Brackeen. We are just heartbroken and I know our community is going to rally.