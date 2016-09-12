Booth nets two top Shining Example Awards

The Booth Western Art Museum took center stage at the Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards, winning a pair of accolades Thursday.

Along the museum’s director of marketing, Tom Shinall, capturing the Rising Star Award, the Booth was named Southeast Tourism Society Escape to the Southeast Travel Attraction of the Year.

“Humbled. Honored. Proud. Excited. These are a few of the emotions I have experienced since receiving the Rising Star Award,” Shinall said. “I am truly blessed to represent an incredible organization and attraction, all while living in and promoting my hometown. My success would not be possible without the guidance and support from those I work with on a daily basis, so this is as much theirs as it is mine. This is an honor I cannot take for granted, but one I will cherish for a lifetime. Just as a cowboy’s work is never done, I must continue the momentum of promoting the Booth museum to the world.

“I am really proud of the things we are doing at the Booth. Following the Shining Example Awards Reception, I was informed by those at the Southeast Tourism Society that an organization had never received two awards in one year. So, for the Booth and my representation of the Booth to be awarded for outstanding accomplishments, it is truly an honor.”

Located at 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, the Booth is known worldwide for its extensive collection of contemporary Western art, holding the distinction of housing the largest permanent exhibition space for Western art in the nation.

The 120,000-square-foot museum, which became an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution in 2006, offers a variety of exhibit spaces, some of which include the Civil War gallery, Sculpture Court, a presidential gallery and the interactive children’s gallery, Sagebrush Ranch.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Southeast Tourism Society,” stated Seth Hopkins, executive director for the Booth, in a news release. “We work hard on offering an experience that is truly unique in the Southeast — something locals, destination travelers and international visitors can all enjoy. As the Booth museum permanent collection grows and the quality of our temporary exhibitions [develop], we continue to improve our visitor experience. It is nice to have these efforts acknowledged among such a great roster of past winners.”

Among the notable successes over the past year, the award also recognized eight of the Booth’s recent temporary exhibits: “Ansel Adams: Before & After”; “The President’s Photographer: Fifty Years Inside the Oval Office”; “Michael Naranjo: The Artist Who Sees With His Hands”; “Framing the Future: Current Members of the CAA”; “Blazing the Trail: The Cowboy Artists of America”; “Cowboy Artists of America 50th Anniversary Reunion”; “Three Point Perspective: Dean, Elliott & Hagege”; and “Technicolor Coyote: Adventures with Michael Goettee.”

Previous winners of the Attraction of the Year award include Opryland USA, Graceland, Stone Mountain Park, Aquarium of the America’s, Tennessee Aquarium, Rock City Gardens and Ruby Falls.

For more information about the Booth, call 770-387-1300 or visit www.boothmuseum.org.