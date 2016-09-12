College fair gives students education options to consider

Chattahoochee Technical College wants its students to have as much information as possible when they begin exploring their future educational options.

To that end, CTC’s career services will host the Fall 2016 College Fair Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the atrium of the Marietta campus at 980 South Cobb Drive. Recruiters from 20 colleges and universities will be on hand to speak with current students about pursuing higher-education degrees after graduation.

“Partnerships between CTC and four-year colleges and universities are extremely important because many of our students want to receive four-year degrees,” Career Services Specialist Davia Woulard said in a press release. “At the college fair, they can speak with actual individuals from these institutions. Students will have the opportunity to ask questions pertaining to financial-aid options, student life, athletics, transferring credits and all that these institutions have to offer.”

The fair is an opportunity for current students to ask questions and get information from college recruiters on transferring to four-year colleges or universities after they leave CTC.

“We are so thankful that students choose to attend CTC, but if their goal is to receive a four-year degree after graduation, we want to provide all the services we can to make this goal attainable,” Woulard said. “The college fair opens many doors for students in educational advancement and growth, which ultimately allows them to compete in today’s job market.”

The event also is open to local high school students who are just beginning their college search as well as members of the community.

Colleges and universities scheduled to participate are Argosy University, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Clark Atlanta University, Clayton State University, Columbus State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the Georgia campus of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Georgia College, Georgia Gwinnett College, Georgia Highlands College, Georgia State University, Kennesaw State University, Life University, Mercer University, Oglethorpe University, Reinhardt University, the Marietta campus of Saint Leo University, Troy University and Valdosta State University.

Representatives from Chattahoochee Tech’s admissions department also will be on hand to provide information about the state’s largest technical college.

A CTC spokeswoman said career services hosts two college fairs each year — one in the fall and one in the spring.

“In the past, CTC has had close to 175 attendees [at each fair], and we are expecting even more this year,” she said.

For information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.facebook.com/ctccareerservices.