Cloverleaf honors first responders during 9/11 tribute

Jeff Gammons/The Daily Tribune News

Students line the hallways at Cloverleaf Elementary School as the Cartersville Fire Department Honor Guard presents the colors during Monday’s Freedom Walk at the school. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Cloverleaf Elementary School remembered 9/11 by showing its love, appreciation and respect for local first responders.

The 750 students at the Cartersville school participated in the third Freedom Walk Monday morning to honor those who put their lives on the line every day to save others.

“We had the Freedom Walk to honor the firefighters, first responders, police, Army and Air Force," fourth-grader Sommer Allen said.

“First and foremost, we are thankful for our first responders and military members who serve our community and country, and our heart hurts for the victims of 9/11,” Principal Dr. Evie Barge said. “Secondly, it is a part of our students’ education — the Georgia Standards of Excellence cover government, civics and history, plus much more.”

Music specialist Vicky Knowles said the event is “our way of knowing who our first responders are and honoring the dangerous jobs they do.”

The hourlong program included a parade through the school led by the Bartow County Fire Honor Guard and an outdoor ceremony that featured “Taps” played by Staff Sgt. James Brannon from Air National Guard Band of the South; “The Star Spangled Banner” led by the Cloverleaf Chorus; a welcome by Barge; and a certificate for the Best Freedom Parade for 2015 presented by National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

All first responders — including Cartersville Fire and Police departments, Bartow County Fire and Sheriff’s departments, Bartow County Emergency Medical Services and Bartow County Schools Campus Police — and active and retired military personnel were called to the front to be serenaded by students singing “American Every Day” as their gift to their special guests, followed by a dove release.

The turnout was better than expected this year, according to organizers.

“This was our third Freedom Walk, and it gets better with every year,” Barge said. “It is such a good civics lesson for our students to see the police, firemen, military, veterans. Each class has a guest speaker from some branch of service prior to the parade who provides information and answers questions. I was very proud of the excellent behavior and respect shown by the students for the victims of 9/11 and our military/first responders.”

Asked what her favorite part of the program was, Barge said that was a “hard question.”

“I love to hear ‘Taps’ with the honor guard, and the dove release is a great touch,” she said. “We were honored to receive the award from the Daughters of the American Revolution. If I have to narrow the most special part of the ceremony, it would be the respectful behavior of the 750 students ages 3 to 11. Students who were not born when 9/11 occurred but feel the weight of the adults who do remember the tragedy. Students who are in awe of any person in a uniform and know they are fortunate for having them protect our American freedom.”

Teachers planned activities in the days leading up to Sept. 11 to teach their students exactly what that tragedy meant.

"I showed pictures of before, after and today of the twin towers,” second-grade teacher Jennifer Stanfield said. “We discussed it on a very basic level and how people united afterwards. We also discussed the different aspects of the public-service jobs and how important they are to our community.”

Though they hadn’t been born yet when the towers fell, the students seemed to grasp the significance of what is, for them, a historical event.

“I learned that 9/11 was important because the firemen and other people risked their lives helping other people in the buildings that collapsed," fourth-grader Savannah Brown said.

“Sept. 11 was when the towers fell," said Dean Mcmanus, also a fourth-grader.

The tragedy hits a little closer to home for Drew Davey, whose dad, Dustin Davey, has been a firefighter for 13 years.

Davey, chief of the Smyrna Fire Department’s training division, was able to attend the event with his son, who held his dad’s helmet during the program.

“Attending with my son — it’s just a humbling experience to know that there are so many first responders that aren’t able to attend with their children due to their sacrifices, and so for me, it’s one of those opportunities that you really try not to take for granted,” he said.

Davey, who has attended all three Freedom Walks, said the events of 9/11 have been a real presence in his son’s life because of the nature of his work.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but he’s growing up in the fire department,” he said. “ ... But from a historical perspective, he and I have talked about 9/11. He understands what happened that day. He probably knows more about that day than most adults, just because of the culture that he’s growing up in. But I think for him, it’s just like it is for most people who love our country. It’s just understanding that there are some people who did some very bad things and that there’s a lot of good people that were willing to go and try to help. It’s just one of those things that you just don’t ever want to forget.”

Drew couldn’t be more proud of his father.

“I feel great about my dad because he helps people,” the fourth-grader said. “He is my hero."

Davey added the school does an “amazing job by partnering with local municipalities and county first responders to really put together a wonderful tribute and a wonderful ceremony to honor 9/11.”

Barge said the ceremony was a “team effort” between students and teachers — Knowles, program agenda; Stanfield, reaching out to military and first responders; fourth-grade teacher Jennifer Martel, Freedom Walk route and logistics; and counselor Niki Patterson, gifts for the guests.

“[Monday’s] ceremony made us all proud to be a part of Bartow County and America,” she said.