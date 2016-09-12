Great Lake Allatoona Clean Up seeks volunteers

From lawn furniture to animal skulls, The Great Lake Allatoona Clean Up continues to garner a wide array of discarded items.

To be presented by the Lake Allatoona Association, the Sept. 24 effort is expected to draw about 2,750 volunteers from Bartow and surrounding counties.

“One of the things we have been doing for years at this event is to ask folks to bring any unusual object they may have found while collecting trash,” said Carole Miller, publicity and promotion coordinator for The Great Lake Allatoona Clean Up. “We put these unusual and often unidentifiable objects on display at the picnic. Then we select some ‘judges’ from the crowd, who pick the three most [unusual] items for a prize. The children really enjoy this game and it brings home the point of what, beyond the expected fast food container and fishing lure, trash ends up in the lake.

Some of those items have included animal skulls — not actually that bad from an environmental standpoint, but what kid doesn’t find an animal skull intriguing if not a little creepy; old dolls; tools; lawn furniture; building materials; and more.

“I feel that each year there is a general sense of accomplishment and pride from the children and parents who have participated in the event. The idea that they have done something very good and very fun for the day. We hope that they will remember this day, every day, as they play and work around the lake. We hope that these folks will work as ambassadors promoting environmental preservation in their action and words every day. We repeatedly run into families, who have worked to keep Lake Allatoona clean for generations.”

At 9 a.m., the event will kick off with a three-hour cleanup effort around Lake Allatoona. A volunteer appreciation picnic will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at Riverside Day Use Park in Cartersville.

“We are in the process of, once again, organizing as many volunteers as we can to help clean up the 270 miles of lakeshore that surround Lake Allatoona,” Miller said. “We ask all those interested to visit our website to register to help. www.greatallatoonacleanup.org or [www.lakeallatoonaassoc.com]. Volunteers will then report to the location that they have requested — there are over 40 possible sites to select from — at 9 a.m. sharp on Saturday, Sept 24. They will be met by the site coordinator, who will pass out garbage bags and badges to all the volunteers.

“Safety instructions will be reviewed at that time. We ask all volunteers to dress accordingly with sturdy, closed shoes. Long pants are suggested to protect against [bugs] and scratches. After the two-hour cleanup, all volunteers are invited to join the festivities at Riverside Day Use Park for a free lunch, music, giveaways and the education expo. The badge that you received at the cleanup site will be your ticket to get into the picnic.

She continued, “... We collected 11 tons of trash last year. We always hope to collect less as that would mean the lake area was being better taken care of by the visitors, but we are always surprised to see the enormous quantities that we end up collecting. We hope to have about 2,500 [to] 3,000 volunteers this year. We know that this is fall break for many students, which may impact the number of participants that we have this year.”

As previously noted by Miller, many volunteers consider the event a family affair. Looking forward to participating in his 11th Great Lake Allatoona Clean Up, Randy West will be volunteering alongside his son, Zach, and 6-year-old grandson, Harper.

“I think The [Great Lake Allatoona] Clean Up’s actually getting bigger,” said West, who is serving as the event’s games and giveaways coordinator. “We’re getting more people involved. We’re at, I think, like 3,000 [volunteers] right now. ... The Allatoona Clean Up’s always been my goal, just because I spent so much time there [over the years].

“... Last year, [Harper] came up to me and he was like, ‘Pappy, how come I don’t have a garbage bag?’ ... The funniest thing he does now is when we’re on the boat, he’s got a butterfly net. This was something, again, that I didn’t teach him, but he has so much fun doing it. He gets on the front of the boat with his butterfly net. ... He’ll make me drive over there [to some debris]. Then he ... threw the net and scooped it up and [said,] ‘I’ve got one Pappy.’”

Since it was implemented in the mid-1980s, The Great Lake Allatoona Clean Up has won a host of accolades, including the Take Pride in America Award from 1986 to 1989 and 1991, Certificate of Environmental Achievement awards from Renew America from 1996 to 1998, Public Lands Day Award in 1986 and a Keep America Beautiful award in 1995.

“The Cleanup originally had been created in 1986 to serve a twofold purpose, first to serve as a ‘hands-on’ educational experience for the public awareness of harmful effects that litter and waste can have on their natural resources, secondly, to clean the shoreline of tons of trash and debris, protecting the environment and its resources, and saving thousands of taxpayer’s dollars,” stated Linda Hartsfield of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a news release.

“Since that time, partnerships with organizations and businesses has expanded as the role of the cleanup becomes ever more important. Rapid development in the area and increasing visitation to the lake only strengthens the need for this environmental and educational event.

“The Great Allatoona [Clean Up] has become recognized as one of the oldest conservation cleanup’s in the United States and is annually in the top three National Public Lands Day events in the nation. In the 30 year history of the cleanup, 120,000 [plus] volunteers have collected nearly 100,000 bags of trash equaling over 475 tons of garbage and debris. Despite increased visitation and development, the amount of trash found around Allatoona Lake has drastically been reduced from over 30 tons collected in the first Cleanup in 1986 to 5.6 tons in 2014.”