Kiwanis presents 61st annual Kiddie Day parade Saturday

Described as “positive role models for all children,” the Morgan brothers will serve as grand marshals for the 61st annual Kiddie Day Parade on Saturday.

Organized by the Kiwanis Club of Cartersville, the event provides youth up to fifth grade an opportunity to dress up in their favorite costumes. Along with walking, participants can travel on decorated floats, bicycles, strollers and wagons. The parade will not require an admission fee or pre-registration.

“Every year for our grand marshal, we try to pick someone in the community who’s had a major influence on children or has some historical connection with the parade,” said Dr. Linda Denham, chairman for the Kiddie Day Parade. “Well, this year, we picked the Morgan brothers, because that family has been so influential in our community. ... They’ve all retired. They’re just good, positive role models for all children."

“... There’s been so much trauma [and] drama with the police. We want children to understand that the police are their friends and that they’re there to protect them. So we thought we’ll get John to be our grand marshal,” she said, referring to John Morgan, a retired lieutenant with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.“But then we said, yes, but his brothers are equally as influential. We didn’t want to leave any of them out.”

Along with John Morgan, the grand marshals will include his brothers Victor Morgan, retired administrator from the Bartow County School System, and James Stanley “Bibby” Morgan III, retired educator from the Cartersville School System, where he served as assistant principal and principal.

“[I was] very elated, happy, surprised,” John Morgan said in describing his reaction to being selected as one of the parade’s grand marshals. “As we grew up, our family was all educators and that includes my grandfather, grandmother, my mother and my father and my brothers, one of my [sisters-in-law] and my wife. ... So that kind of led us to knowing that we were going to be educators also. ... I am retired from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, where I taught the drug awareness program — the D.A.R.E. program ... for 23 years to the young people in the elementary schools here in the county.”

Registration and lineup for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. in front of ShawHankins at the intersection of Bartow and Main streets, with judging following at 9:30 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., the procession will travel down Main Street, then it will turn left on North Gilmer Street, left on West Cherokee Avenue and end at the 1903 Gold-Domed Courthouse, where refreshments and prizes for the best entry and winners of each category — individual boys, individual girls, groups, bikes and floats — will be dispersed.

“Sixty-one years ago a group of our Kiwanis Club — the officers — went to another city ... to a convention and saw that another Kiwanis Club was doing this,” Denham said. “They came home and said, ‘This would be great for our town and great for our city.’ So the thought was then and is now just to highlight the kids — let them have their day ... [and] let them do whatever costumes they want and just celebrate the children of our community."

“... We have children marching in the parade now that their great-grandparents or their grandparents were in it. Many of the retired people in our town have been in the Kiddie Day Parade. So it’s a family tradition. .. If you’ll look back, you’ll see seasons of families that are in the parade every year until their kids age out.”

Along with the Morgan brothers serving as grand marshal, the event also will feature Cass High School’s JROTC Color Guard and the Cartersville High School Marching Band. For more information about the parade, call Denham at 678-848-0016.