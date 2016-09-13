Arts Festival at Rose Lawn returns this weekend

Attending the fall staple since she was a child, Jennifer Wiggins Matthews is now working behind the scenes of the Arts Festival at Rose Lawn, serving as a committee member.

“I am estimating that I have attended since its inception,” Matthews said. “My aunt, Mary Jo Gayton, was an art vendor and my family would come to visit and help with her booth. I learned early on how much work it takes to be a vendor at a show. Beyond the creative talent, there is packing everything up, travel, unpacking, setting up your display, pricing, selling and then doing it all in reverse at the end of the show.

“There is so much I enjoy about the [Arts Festival at Rose Lawn] that it is hard to narrow it down to one aspect. I love that it is a community event and free to attend. I love that it promotes the arts and the great creative minds of the artists. I love the entertainment and that we get to see so many talented artists perform their music, song or dance. I love the history of the location, and how we have this beautiful home in downtown Cartersville owned and maintained by the county that has national and international recognition. I love that it is outdoors and although some days can be hot — granted I will take hot over rain any day — the grounds, trees and roses make for a beautiful workplace. I would be remiss to not mention the food, because I love food. I look forward to my annual ice cream, shaved ice, humongous sweet potato, roasted corn and getting to try out the new food vendors each year.”

Centered around the former Cartersville residence of the late renowned evangelist Samuel Porter Jones, the 41st annual Arts Festival at Rose Lawn will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

“We will continue the tradition of well over 100 vendors, two jam-packed days of entertainment, a plethora of food vendors and the opportunity to tour the home,” Matthews said.

“Vendors will begin setting up on Thursday and everyone should be in place by Friday evening. We have many long-time vendors returning and lots of new vendors joining us this year. Patrons can find pottery, jewelry, glass, woodwork, consumables, textiles, photography, oil and watercolor paintings, metal work, books and much more. Our goal is to have a wide variety of artists so everyone finds something they cannot live without or that perfect birthday or Christmas gift for someone special.”

Referring to the historic venue as an “architectural marvel,” Rose Lawn Museum Director Jane Drew encourages festival patrons to partake in self-guided tours — $5 per person — of the 19th century Victorian structure.

Operated by Bartow County government as a house museum, the building at 224 W. Cherokee Ave. features the belongings of Jones’ family and teacher, Rebecca Latimer Felton. While his ministry started small — preaching at various churches and open-air tabernacles surrounding Cartersville — Jones gained notoriety during the late 1800s. He drew thousands to revivals at the Union Gospel Tabernacle, which is now known as Ryman Auditorium.

“In addition to fine arts and crafts, our visitors may enjoy a tour in our historic Victorian house museum, which is the former residence of the late Methodist evangelist Sam Jones for whom the Ryman Auditorium was built,” Drew said.

“This 20-room ‘crown jewel of Cartersville’ is considered an architectural marvel in that the owners raised a two-story cottage and built an opulent first floor under it. This impressive home features the belongings of Rev. Jones and his family. Also, Rose Lawn Museum has the belongings of another of Cartersville’s most celebrated heroes, Rebecca Latimer Felton. Rebecca was a teacher of Sam Jones and was honored as the first female to be seated in the U.S. Senate. Every room promises to give you insightful, historical tidbits.”

Presented by Bartow County government and the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the festival also will include live entertainment, an annual book sale hosted by the Cartersville chapter of American Association of University Women and the Bartow County Master Gardeners’ plant sale.

Accolades will be bestowed in three different presentations starting at 1 p.m. Saturday: Juried Artists Awards, the Hospitality Heroes Awards and the People’s Choice Awards for the top attraction, restaurant and shop. While the People’s Choice Awards are voted on by the public, the

Hospitality Heroes are nominated by various organizations, with the recipients selected by the Cartersville-Bartow County CVB’s board of directors.

For more information about the Rose Lawn Museum, visit www.roselawnmuseum.com.