Eagle Scout project raises money for library

For his Eagle Scout project, Kyle Rhodeback wanted to give back to a facility that has given so much to him.

From the end of June until the end of August, the Cartersville High sophomore conducted a used-book drive to collect books to raise money for the Cartersville Public Library.

Kyle and his helpers collected 1,197 books — exceeding their goal of 1,000 — by asking people on Facebook, setting up a collection box at his Scout hut and passing out fliers in different neighborhoods and donated them to the library Aug. 31 for the Friends of the Library’s quarterly used-book sale, held Sept. 3.

“The grand majority of Eagle Scout projects involve some kind of construction work, things like building park benches or playground equipment for various areas,” said the 15-year-old, who turns 16 in November.

“I wasn't very interested in doing something like that, and I wanted to do something that would help a facility I used and enjoyed. I have frequently used the library in the past, and I wanted to help the group out as a way of giving back.”

Friends President Shawnee Westmoreland said the organization “couldn't be more thankful that Kyle chose to help the library as his Eagle Scout project.”

“They collected [almost] 1,200 books,” she said. They delivered the books to the library and helped set up, serve and pack up the book sale, too. We had a great sale that Saturday with the additional books. It was the highest book sale so far this year. It was a perfect way to give back and help our community. We would love to have them back for future book sales.”

The son of Kevin Rhodeback of Cartersville and Dana Rhodeback of Emerson said he knew he’d earn his Eagle Scout badge — the highest achievement or rank attainable from the Boy Scouts of America — “probably from the beginning” of his Scouting experience, which started nearly 10 years ago as a 6-year-old.

“My dad was really pushing me to go for it because it helps out a lot later in life so that was my main motivation for a while, but eventually I started wanting to get to Eagle more the closer I got,” he said. “A very small percentage of Scouts ever make Eagle, and it shows that you really dedicated yourself to Scouting. It also really helps on a college resume.”

According to the Boy Scouts of America website, a Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills and advance through the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life before earning the Eagle Scout rank.

He must earn 21 of the 136 available merit badges, and out of those 21 badges, 13 are required: first aid, citizenship in the community, citizenship in the nation, citizenship in the world, communication, cooking, personal fitness, personal management, camping and family life as well as a choice between emergency preparedness or lifesaving; cycling, hiking or swimming; and environmental science or sustainability.

While he is a Life Scout, he plans, develops and assigns leadership roles to others in a service project for a religious institution, school or the community.

Kyle, a member of Troop 24 led by Scoutmaster Patrick Mahan, said he still has “a few more things that I have to do” before achieving his Eagle rank.

“Regarding things I have left to do for Eagle, I need two more merit badges, and I will soon be going before the Eagle board so they can review my project,” he said, noting he hopes to get his badge in November or early December.

Earning the Eagle rank requires Scouts to earn “a very large amount of merit badges,” Kyle said.

“Some of the main ones involved building a small shelter from logs found in a forest and sleeping in it (wilderness survival merit badge), swimming 400 yards (life-saving merit badge) and a lot of camping,” he said.

Being a Boy Scout has been good for Kyle, who hopes it helps him with “better career and college options but also some really nice memories and experiences” in the future.

“Scouting has meant a lot of interesting experiences,” he said. “A lot of really interesting people that I’ve met and a lot that I’ve been able to see that most people wouldn’t have had the chance to and a lot that I’ve been able to reflect on. Scouting has helped me with a lot of leadership skills and has helped me enjoy helping out others far more than I would have otherwise.”