CCBOE approves preliminary plans for primary school renovation

Cartersville school board members are ready to get moving on renovating the front entrance of the primary school.

The board voted 7-0 Monday night to approve the preliminary plans from KRH Architects in Dalton for the lobby and front-office construction and electrical and data upgrade at Cartersville Primary School.

“The idea is to renovate the existing front-office area to give the school an identity, a front entrance where it can be seen from any visitors coming in the school and also increase the safety of the school by having a secure vestibule where all visitors, parents, anyone coming to the school will have the opportunity to come into the front of the school and be kind of forced through locked doors into the front office area, where they have to check in, get their badge and then be allowed to continue throughout the school,” architect Kenneth Harless said in his presentation to the board.

“The rest of it, of course, is upgrades and modifications to the existing power system and all the existing technology, so each classroom gets new power and technology throughout the building.”

“I just can’t wait until it’s done,” board member David Apple said.

The entrance will move from its current location to the front of the building and will have the name of the school in 2-foot letters above it to give it better visibility.

The lobby and office area will be enlarged and filled with glass that will allow staff members to see who’s coming and going.

The board is hoping to award the contractor bid in February and to have the construction completed by the winter holidays.

The second phase of the project will involve completely rewiring the entire building for electricity and technology, including new panels and fiber, a new intercom system, phones in every room and more outlets for computers and other electronics.

Since electrical subcontractor Drinkard Engineering Group Inc. in Rome can’t begin work until May 20 — the day after school ends — the company possibly will have to run two shifts seven days a week to get the work finished by the first day of school, Aug. 2, according to Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley.

The estimated $2.6 million cost of the entire project will be funded by the current Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, Hinesley said.

Board members unanimously approved a budget amendment to transfer $250,000 from the school system’s $13.4 million contingency to the major maintenance fund to replace the fire panel and intercom system at the elementary school, to install surge protectors for all fire and electrical panels and to switch to a new financial system.

The board also unanimously approved Hinesley’s recommendation to ask the mayor and city council to surplus almost 25 acres on the west side of Douthit Ferry Road between the middle school and Sam Smith Park; restrict its use to educational, elderly care or residential-related purposes; and sell it through sealed bids for a minimum price of $1.7 million, with the proceeds going to the school system.

Board members unanimously adopted a resolution opposing Opportunity School District, a proposal by Gov. Nathan Deal that would authorize the state to temporarily step in to assist chronically failing public schools.

“The reason that I recommend [approving the resolution] and hope that you will consider a favorable vote on it is that it literally is a smack in the face to local control,” Hinesley said.

“It takes the decision-making about local tax dollars out of the hands of locally elected officials. My personal review of where this has been done in other places is not very favorable, and there’s not a lot of evidence that this has worked in other places. I believe the language that’s in the constitutional amendment is misleading, doesn’t really tell you what this does. ... In my judgment, there should be better ways to tackle the issue they’re trying to tackle than going in and actively taking away local decision-making.”

The General Assembly passed the constitutional amendment resolution and the implementing legislation for OSD during the 2015 legislative session, according to the governor’s website. It now requires a majority approval by Georgia voters in the November general election.

The board unanimously accepted a direct quote from Notables to pay $34.24 per case for breakfast packs and $60.84 per case for lunch packs.

The system will save up to $10 per case by buying directly from the producer instead of through a distributor and will be able to purchase a wider variety of flavors.

Board members also recognized the high school’s longtime custodian, George Jones, as the Matthew Hill-Michael Dean HEARTS Employee of the Month for September.

“Mr. Jones is really an outstanding employee,” Hinesley said. “... He’s been a part of the Cartersville High School family, where he’s taken his job very, very seriously. ... He’s a conscientious employee. Kids love him. He’s just a real asset to our school system, and I just want you to know, George, how much we appreciate you.”

Jones received a $50 gift card to Appalachian Grill from New Frontier of Bartow County Inc. and will have his name added to a perpetual plaque displayed at the central office.