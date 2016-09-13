White police chief, officer reassigned

Former White Police Chief David King and police officer Blake Scheff have new jobs with the city after being placed on paid administrative leave in January.

King, 58, and Scheff, 26, were arrested March 2, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and charged with false imprisonment under color of legal process, theft by extortion and violation of oath by a public officer.

According to a GBI press release, the officers arrested at least two women on fabricated felony charges.

Brittny Brown was arrested in 2012, on a charge of felony deposit account fraud, but was told she would receive a disorderly conduct citation if she paid a $1,000 fine. Three years later, the family of Lois Kitchens was allegedly told the same thing after she was arrested and charged with first degree cruelty to children, a crime Kitchens did not commit.

Both women refused the deal and took their cases to court, where they beat the charges.

Last month, the White City Council removed the men from paid administrative leave and reassigned them to different jobs. King, was assigned a clerical job in City Hall, working for his wife, White City Manager Jane Richards, while Scheff, Richards' son-in-law, was assigned to be water supervisor in the maintenance department.

"The City Council voted to move them,” said White Mayor Chris Allen. “They figured giving them new jobs where they had to work for the money was better than them sitting around on paid leave.”

Several questions were raised by White citizens regarding the familial relationship between the two former officers and Richards.

“I am not aware of any nepotism policy within the city charter,” said Boyd Pettit, White city attorney. “It may look bad, but there has been no violations of the charter.”

What happens if the men are found guilty?

“Well, we’ll just have to face that if it happens,” Allen said.