Awards given at meeting of commissioner

Awards and proclamations were the rule of the day at Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor’s public meeting Wednesday.



State Rep. Paul Battles, whose district includes Bartow County, was presented the 2016 Legislative Service Award by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG). Battles was cited for his work with House Bill 727 that gave more local control to the use of fireworks, including a reduction of hours fireworks may be used and some authority to enforce public health and safety laws, and accompanying noise and littering ordinances.

“ACCG is thankful to Rep. Battles for his work on HB 727,” said Associate Legislative Director Todd Edwards. “This piece of legislation is a true example of state and county government working together in revising state law to help address citizen concerns.”

Battles said the reason for the legislation was to give local control back to governments.

“ACCG does a great job in getting the message out,” he said. “I am very proud to receive this award.”

The Bartow Collaborative was recognized with a proclamation recognizing 25 years of service to the citizens and families of Bartow.

“Bartow Collaborative is one of the best kept secrets in Bartow County,” said executive director Doug Belisle,. “We are the agency tasked with building a team to fight poverty, help kids to stay in schsool and build stronger families in our community. We try to get everyone on board including non-profits, social services, the school system; anything that helps youth be as successful as they can be.”

In other business, Taylor:

• approved a resolution to sell surplus county property

• approved a storm water maintenance agreement with Constellium

• approved an election agreement with Kingston

• approved three malt beverage applications

The county commissioner will hold a regularly scheduled public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, 135 W. Cherokee Ave.