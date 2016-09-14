Adairsville council prepares for Thursday meeting

In preparation for the Adairsville City Council’s Thursday night meeting, the council met for a work session Tuesday.



According to Georgia law, city councils are not allowed to vote at a work session, so they can only discuss various motions. After discussions, council recommended:

• approval of an amended and restated land lease agreement with Pinnacle Towers Asset Holding LLC.

• approval of an amended and restated gas supply contract with the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia and the City of Adairsville.

• rejection of the installation of a generator at City Hall, and authorized the City Manager to rebid the purchase and enter into an agreement with the low responsive, responsible bidder.

• approval to allow the City Manager to enter into an agreement with Williamson & Co. CPA’s for professional auditing services.

• authorized the City Manager to sign to enter into an agreement with Georgia Power to install additional lighting throughout the City.

• approval of a Special Events Permit for the September 17th Cornhole Tournament in Logtown.

• approval for the City Manager to sign to enter into an agreement with Stanfield Brothers Paving for paving Wilson Street for $21,410.00.

• approval of a number of reappointments and nominations to city commissions including Gary Smith and Richard Stockdale to the Planning Commission, Doris Greenhaw and Susan Gilmore to the Historic Preservation Commission, former mayor Evan King to the Adairsville Development Authority and Norman Parker to the Adairsville Development Authority.

The Adairsville City Council will hold a regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at city hall.