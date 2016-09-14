Constitution Week starts Saturday with 1776 A Walk With Patriots

Saturday kicks off a week of national importance in Bartow County.

Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week, a national commemoration of the signing of the document that has maintained Americans’ freedom and protected their inalienable rights for more than 225 years.

The annual celebration features a number of events planned to encourage Americans to focus their attention on one of the nation’s most important documents and to help students across the country learn more about the principles on which the United States was founded.

“The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Etowah Chapter has been busy planning Constitution Week awareness activities in Bartow County,” chapter Vice Regent Carol Key said. “The purpose of study is [to] emphasize that it is the citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, to inform citizens the Constitution is the foundation of our way of life and to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.”

The Constitution — the oldest document outlining the self-government of a people still in use — is an icon of freedom for people around the world. The unprecedented idea that people have the inalienable right as individuals to be free and live their lives under their own governance was the impetus of the American Revolution.

The tradition of commemorating the Constitution signing began in 1955, when the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside the week of Sept. 17-23 each year as Constitution Week, according to the national DAR website.

The resolution later was adopted by Congress and signed into Public Law No. 915 on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“All public schools must teach the Constitution [during this week] or stand to lose their federal funding,” Key said. “It is imperative our children learn about the foundation of our country.”

The Etowah chapter and the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority will launch this year’s celebration by hosting 1776 A Walk With Patriots Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Friendship Plaza for all Bartow County and Cartersville City students.

“This year, being a presidential election year and Constitution Week beginning on the Saturday before the schools begin their studies, our chapter is planning a first in the state of Georgia,” Key said about the two-hour event. “They will be able to step back in time to 1776. ... We will have many actors portraying the patriots of that era, like George Washington, James Madison, Patrick Henry, Abigail Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross, Paul Revere, Nancy Hart, Margaret Corbin, Phillis Wheatly, Samuel Adams, [the] Rev. George Whitfield, ‘The Town Crier,’ Jacob Shallus, spies and many other important patriots few know.”

Key said the event also will include a Continental campsite with Francis Marion; citizens demonstrating how to make shoes, hats, baskets and other crafts; and a face-hole display board, made by Cass High's art and shop departments, for photos.

And the first 100 children will receive a Constitution Week packet containing a patriot scavenger hunt, a small bell, the Preamble to the Constitution and a flag bookmark.

“As you can see, this is a special opportunity for children to have a one-on-one experience to meet the patriots they are about to study and make a unique, lasting memory,” Key said.

Also on Saturday, some of the Etowah chapter Daughters will join other Daughters from across the state at the Georgia State Constitution Week Luncheon at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta.

The chapter petitioned all Bartow County cities and schools to sign proclamations declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week, and both Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini and Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor signed them Tuesday.

Sept. 18 is Constitution Sunday, and all churches in Bartow County are asked to “say a special prayer for our nation and sing ‘God Bless America’” during their services, Key said.

Cartersville High School is setting aside next Friday for Constitution Week activities in all social studies classes.

“We are reading a simplified version of the entire Constitution, playing Constitution games and watching a video to explain/review the Preamble to clarify the purpose of the Constitution,” social studies teacher Jennilynn Hawn said.

Key said chapter members will attend Brandon Bryson’s talk on the Constitution and the Bill of Rights at Pine Log Elementary next Friday, and some of them went to Cloverleaf Elementary’s 2016 Freedom Walk Monday to present the school with a first-place Southeastern Division certificate for its 2015 Freedom Walk.

Chapter members also created Constitution Week displays of posters and patriotic items at all three Bartow County public libraries, and most schools, including Chattahoochee Technical College’s North Metro campus, have put up their own displays.

Key said the Etowah chapter won several awards last year for its Constitution Week activities: first place in the Southeastern Division for Most Constitution Week Activities and Best Constitution Week Report; first place for Best Library Display, Best Revolutionary Era Actors, Weeklong Print

Coverage, Outstanding Events in Schools, Best Promotion of Constitution Week in Churches and Outstanding Chapter Chairman; and second place for most Constitution Week packets distributed.

Pine Log had the best Bill of Rights skit in the Southeastern Division, and Cloverleaf had the best Freedom Parade in the division.

“The thing that makes this impressive is Etowah chapter has 30 members, while many chapters boast 100-plus,” she said. “Even though we are small, we are mighty.”