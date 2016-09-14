Harvest at the Homestead highlights pioneer life this weekend

Continuing to celebrate the venue’s “rich cultural heritage,” Red Top Mountain State Park’s Harvest at the Homestead will present numerous living history demonstrations this weekend.

“Harvest at the Homestead is a staple event at the park,” said Hannah Warner, interpretive ranger at Red Top Mountain. “... It is centered around the Vaughan Log Cabin, an authentic 1860s cabin, which arrived at Red Top in 1996. It was a huge community effort to construct and immediately became a focal point for the park. It started as a location for school groups and field trips, and gradually became the center of our Homestead events. The estimate we came up with for the start of the event was around the early 2000s."

“The overall purpose of the event is to bring people into the park and showcase our rich cultural heritage. The log cabin is a piece of history, and we are able to bring it to life. Over the years, a network of wonderfully talented volunteers has been established. During this event, they come together to demonstrate an incredibly diverse array of skills. Our volunteers are exceptionally passionate about what they do, and it shows. Guests are able to interact with Civil War soldiers, blacksmiths, pioneers, musicians and craftsmen. It is an opportunity to see and learn skills that are incredibly valuable, but not very common.”

On Saturday and Sunday, Harvest at the Homestead will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with pioneer music and games, the event also will feature demonstrations, such as candle dipping, woodworking, blacksmithing and Civil War weapons.

“We have a number of activities this year,” Warner said. “We will open up the log cabin, and there will be pioneers from all walks of life demonstrating various skills. We will have cooking, apple pressing and butter-churning. There will be a live band on the porch, as well as blacksmith and Civil War weapons demonstrations. We will have woodworkers, weavers and artisans. There will be pioneer crafts, and toys and games. It will definitely be a busy weekend with a lot to do and see.

“This is an opportunity for people to experience the park in a new way. It is a chance to spend time with the family, make new memories and maybe even learn something new. I always hope people take away a new interest or appreciation of how north Georgia pioneers lived before and during the Civil War.”

Serving as the event’s sponsor, Friends of Red Top Mountain State Park will supply volunteers and fund supplies for Harvest at the Homestead.

“One of the best things about this event is how it can bring young and old together through the interpretive demonstrations,” said Damon Kirkpatrick, president of Friends of Red Top Mountain State Park.

“It is not unusual for us to have a guest who remembers their mother or grandmother churning butter or making soap. Often, these guests become interpreters themselves as they share their stories with the young folks gathered who have never seen things like this before. It is truly an awesome experience to see people take in history this way and really helps bring it to life.

“Most importantly, we hope they have a good time. Additionally, we’d like them to have a hands-on understanding of what life would have been like in the early days of Georgia as pioneers claimed homesteads and built families. It is these families that have passed down Georgia’s history to us and seeing the way things really looked, understanding how things were made and accomplished and being immersed in the history of it all helps people connect with a different time.”

While admission to the event is free, attendees will need to display an annual or a $5 daily ParkPass inside their vehicles. For more information, call 770-975-0055 or visit www.gastateparks.org/RedTopMountain.