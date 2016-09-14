Beautiful Backroads Century set for Saturday

Referring to the Beautiful Backroads Century as a lifesaver, Hickory Log Vocational School Executive Director Greg Flowers is grateful for the benefit’s ongoing support.

Since the early 2000s, proceeds from the bike ride have helped supplement the tuition of the nonprofit’s residents.

Located in White, Hickory Log — a personal care home that provides shelter and training for developmentally disabled men — was established in 1970 to meet the needs of Bartow County residents who before had to use out-of-county facilities. Currently, the nonprofit serves 19 residents, ranging in age from around 30 to 81.

“[Hickory Log is] for men with developmental disabilities,” Flowers said. “We have a wide array of developmental disabilities there. It’s a nonprofit, because there’s just not enough funding from the state. We’ve got 19 people here that would most likely be homeless if they weren’t there with us. They learn how to take care of themselves and their environment. They learn some work skills, how to handle money and also participate in the town and society.”

Departing at 8 a.m., the 16th annual Beautiful Backroads Century will be held Saturday. Along with being a sponsor for the bicycle ride, Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville brewery — 100 Busch Drive — will serve as the offering’s starting and ending points. The event will wrap up with a meal and entertainment for all participants and a beer sampling for cyclists 21 and older.

With entry fees set at $50 per cyclist, on-site registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. for the ride that will include 14-, 31-, 48-, 64- and 100-mile routes. For more details, visit www.bikebbc.com.

“We’ve been doing [this] for 16 years,” said Missy Bagwell, who is directing the ride with Amruth Reddy and Susette Darnell. “It was started by a QA analyst named Jim Edwards. ... He started it on his own dime. He had approximately 225 riders when he started it. Then slowly over the years, it’s increased and now we have around 1,400 riders every year."

“Jim was always partial to Hickory Log ... because many [organizations] in the county get sponsors ... but sometimes men, especially middle-aged men, don’t actually get that type of support. So he always worked with Hickory Log and was on their board at one time. ... He decided that that was the charitable organization that he wanted to donate to. ... Then what we’ve also done is we have rest stops [that organizations sponsor]. ... We donate to the organization that sponsored the rest stop. So we not only give Hickory Log usually [$20,000] to $25,000 a year, but we also donate to these rest stops as well.”