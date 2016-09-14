Suspect in Brackeen case arrested

The man wanted for shooting a North Carolina police officer with roots in Cartersville was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Irving Fenner, Jr. was the main suspect in the shooting death of Shelby (North Carolina) police officer Tim Brackeen, who was shot multiple times in the chest while serving a warrant to Fenner, Jr. early Saturday morning.

SWAT team members took Fenner into custody Wednesday morning in Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Fenner was picked up by police at an apartment in Coventry, Rhode Island.

"We surveilled the house and surrounded the house and had our SWAT team talk to him by megaphone and he came out peacefully," said Steve O'Donnell, the superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, to the Shelby Star.

"We're estatic that we were able to arrest him," said O'Donnell.

Fenner was taken to the hospital to get treatment for a gunshot wound that he received in Shelby. It was not life-threatening.

At press time, Fenner was awaiting arraignment and was to be extradited to North Carolina, where he will be charged with murder in Brackeen’s death.

Brackeen, 38, had been with the Shebly Police Department for 12 years. He has deep roots in Bartow County, having spent part of his childhood here with his family.

He was a 1997 graduate of Cartersville High School.

He was shot while serving a warrant to Fenner early Saturday morning. He passed away from his injuries early Monday morning.

According to reports in the Shelby Star, the search for Fenner, which began in North Carolina, quickly moved to Rhode Island.

O'Donnell described a long night in the search for Fenner. Police first received information that he was in the city of Providence. They searched a home there and arrested Fenner's half-sister, Jolisa Peeler, for accessory.

They later learned Fenner was in Coventry. Rhode Island police were determined to help capture Fenner, O'Donnell said.

"The same would have happened if one of our brothers were hurt or killed," O'Donnell said. "Cops across the country know that if you have the psychotic mind to kill a police officer you're capable of anything."

Brackeen’s funeral is set for Friday at 3 p.m., at Shelby High School’s football stadium, with Rev. Stephen Brackeen, Tim Brackeen's brother, officiating.