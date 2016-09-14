County woman drowns in Lake Allatoona

The body of an Acworth woman who was reported missing on Sunday was pulled from the waters of Lake Allatoona on Monday afternoon.

Letrise Portia Ross, 49, was reported missing when she did not return to the Webster Boat Ramp near Red Top Mountain Road in Bartow County on Sunday. She had been on the water on a personal watercraft.

Ross left the ramp around 10 a.m. Sunday and was expected to return around 1 p.m. the same day, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Cherokee fire officials, Ross' Jet Ski was found floating near an island close to the marina on Galt's Ferry Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The victim's body was recovered about 200 yards from the mainland in about five to six feet of water at the marina.

According to officials, foul play is not suspected in the death.