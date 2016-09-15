Chattahoochee Technical College has set a new fall-semester record in its Move on When Ready program.

Enrollment in the program, which allows high school students to take college courses along with their high school classes, this fall increased 60 percent over last fall semester — from 624 students in fall 2015 to 1,005 students in fall 2016, according to CTC High School Coordinator Crystal Cleland.

The largest group of students — 444 — is from Cobb County, followed by Cherokee County with 256 students, Paulding County with 163 students, Bartow County with 92 students and Pickens County with 27 students.

MOWR allows students at participating eligible public or private high schools or home-school programs in Georgia to dual enroll at Chattahoochee Tech. Offered during all academic semesters, the program enables students to take coursework at CTC for credit toward both high school graduation and post-secondary requirements.

College officials attribute the rise in popularity of dual enrollment, which has been available in Georgia since 2009, to a change in legislation last year that eliminated tuition and non-course-related costs.

While the new regulations went into effect in July 2015, CTC President Dr. Ron Newcomb decided to waive mandatory fees for the 2015 spring semester in an effort to eliminate the financial barrier students were facing.

“A driving force behind the record-setting MOWR enrollment for fall semester is the fact that nearly all barriers to participate have been erased,” said Stephanie Meyer, CTC’s director of student outreach and recruitment. “In the past, students had to pay for books and mandatory fees. Now, a student is only responsible for course-related fees, such as calculators, welding shields, mannequin heads, etc.”

Another “win” for dually enrolled students is the courses they’re taking while still in high school will not count against their HOPE scholarship/grant cap.

“MOWR is a great way for students to get ahead on their college transcript while in high school,” Meyer said.

The program gets a big thumbs-up from Bartow County and Cartersville City high school officials.

“... It allows them to get their feet wet and get acclimated to the collegiate world while still having access to their high school teachers, counselors [and] administrators if they need help or assistance,” said Alexis Pritchard, lead professional school counselor at Cartersville High, who called the program “a wonderful opportunity.” “It allows them to experience college life and get a taste for how it will be after high school, a motivating factor. Not to mention, it provides all of these things at virtually no cost to the student, which is fantastic for the families of MOWR students.”

Lisa DiPrima, work-based learning/transition career partnership specialist for Bartow County, said there are a number of reasons for the program’s continued growth.

“Legislation now allows ninth- through 12th-graders the opportunity to participate in the MOWR program and has removed the financial barriers for students,” she said. “Courses are becoming more accessible for students by having CTC teach courses at the Bartow County College and Career Academy and by aligning CTC’s course schedule with the school system schedule. Offering courses at the BCCCA also removes the transportation barrier that many students have. Increasing the number of student/parent information nights informs more students [and] parents about MOWR opportunities.”

Pritchard said the state is putting “more and more funding and focus” on the program, which is making it available to more students.

“Granting students access to college at an earlier stage allows them to grow in their areas of interest at a younger age and provides them access to free post-secondary education, getting them closer to an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree than they might have been prior to participating in MOWR,” she said.

Audra Saunders, director of curriculum and accountability for Cartersville, added students also can participate in summer MOWR, “which was not allowed under the previous MOWR.”

According to DiPrima, the number of Bartow students participating in the program has grown every year since 2013 — 25 in 2013-14, 52 in 2014-15 and 81 in 2015-16. And the first semester of 2016-17 already has 76 students enrolled.

Bartow students primarily take core classes — at BCCCA, at a CTC campus and online — that easily transfer to other colleges as part of the program, according to DiPrima. The most popular classes are composition and rhetoric, literature and composition, American literature, public speaking, college algebra, pre-calculus, American government, Principles of Economics, U.S. History II and introductory psychology.

Pritchard said Cartersville High has 15 students enrolled in the college’s MOWR program, “but most of them participate in the classes that CTC offers here on our campus” — college economics, college psychology and College English I and II.

“About two years ago, CTC proposed to have college professors provide classes here so that our student population who struggled to find transportation wouldn’t be affected,” she said. “The number of students who participate in the CTC MOWR program grows every year, primarily because we are fortunate enough to provide this coursework on our very own campus.”

To enroll in the program, students must meet CTC’s regular admission requirements, and Cartersville High requires its students to have a minimum academic GPA of 3.0 “as GPA also tends to be an indicator of the level of success with the MOWR program," Pritchard said.