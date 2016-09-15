SPECIAL

Sophomore tutor Sarah Rackley, right, helps Taylorsville Elementary fifth-grader Ansley Robinson with her multiplication homework.

Galit and Aviel Ratson may be young, but they already know the importance of a good education.

The Woodland High sister and brother decided about nine months ago to start A+, a free tutoring program to help Bartow County elementary students learn the foundational skills they need to succeed in school and life and to influence the way they feel about learning.

Galit, 17, said she and her brother came up with the idea after noticing that many of their peers did not share their love of learning and from watching someone close to them struggle to succeed “because he did not have the opportunity from an early age.”

“We are helping younger students because elementary school is a pivotal point in a child’s development,” the senior said. “This is his or her first chance to show success or failure in school; this is when he or she decides if school is somewhere they want to go to or somewhere they have to go to. In order to assure success in their future endeavors, people need to know from a young age that there is always opportunity for success.”

Aviel, a sophomore, said he and his co-founder hope the program, which started Tuesday, will influence the way students look at learning as well as help them improve in school.

“We would like to demonstrate that any goals they wish to achieve can be accomplished and that their success is entirely up to them,” the 15-year-old said. “By showing these children that they can succeed, we hope to inspire them to enjoy school and reach their full potentials.”

Besides helping students improve academically, the pair also hopes to see them “develop as individuals,” Aviel said.

“Through the different activities we engage them in, we hope we can show the children that weakness in a certain subject does not entail limitation,” he said. “It provides opportunity to be [the] best that one can be. We truly wish to see that they are confident with who they are as a person and that they understand that they lead their own success.”

He also said they wanted to “eliminate any barriers that may be restricting children” from achieving that success.

“Many programs that help children with their studies cost money, making a beneficial program limited to a select few,” he said. “A+ is a free-of-charge program where children are paired with teens who will be of optimal help.”

Tutoring will be available every Tuesday through Nov. 15 and from Jan. 17 to March 28 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Cartersville Public Library at 429 W. Main St. for any K-5 student in Bartow County who needs help in math, reading/writing, science, social studies or homework in general.

“However, our help does not stop there,” Galit said. “Through specified activities, we help build leadership skills and confidence within the students.”

Parents who want to enroll their students in the program can text @apluskids to 81010 to receive a text with a link that will allow them to fill out the application.

The siblings, who both have a 4.0 GPA, currently have 13 volunteers from Woodland, Cartersville and Adairsville high schools tutoring 14 students enrolled in the program.

“However, we hope to reach out to as many students as possible and would be glad for more students to sign up,” Galit said.

Tutors are chosen from applications filled out by students in eighth through 12th grades, “but we consider acceptance based on maturity,” she added.

To get the program off the ground, Aviel said he and his sister contacted Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin at the library to “see if they would be interested in hosting our fledgling program.”

“We had a few meetings and back-and-forth emails to coordinate and prepare for our sessions,” he said. “In doing so, my sister and I created online applications, registration forms and flyers, which we confirmed with the library.”

They also got help from Woodland administrators and staff members, who “spread the word to other high schools and elementary schools while also spreading it within our school,” Galit added.

The children of Sharon and Hagay Ratson of Cartersville, who both plan to attend college after graduation, know they must get a solid education to achieve the future goals they’ve set for themselves.

“My motivation in school is intertwined with my motivation in life,” Galit, who wants to attend law school, said. “It is my plan, along with my siblings, to change the world; however, in order to accomplish this, I know I must first be successful in my studies.”

“Education is an important value in my family,” said Aviel, who plans to major in entrepreneurship. “It not only equips me with essential knowledge, but it also prepares me for my future. Because of this, doing well now is important to me as it will help me succeed in the future.”

They also have big plans for A+.

“This is only our start in helping the world,” Galit said. “We hope to spread this program to other counties and eventually other states. Hopefully, this will be only one project of many that we will start to improve society as a whole.”