Rowland Springs Baptist's Celebration Choir, which is under the direction of Gary Lovingood, will provide special music at the church's anniversary service Sunday morning.

A lifelong member of Rowland Springs Baptist, Alton Kay will play a key role in the church’s 150th celebration Sunday morning. Among the service’s many highlights will include a video presentation featuring the recollections of several individuals, including the 74-year-old resident of White.

“I’m the fourth generation of seven generations that’s attended [Rowland Springs Baptist] Church,” Kay said. “My great-great-grandfather ... was the one that started the church in the [1800s]. I’m probably the fourth oldest member at that church. I’ve been going there for 74 years. ... [The area around the church] used to be all dirt roads ... before the existence of Highway 20. During the summertime ... when we had the children’s services during vacation Bible school, it wasn’t nothing uncommon to see 25 [or] 30 young people walking maybe a mile or so out there to church, and I was one of them.

“At that time probably 90 percent of ... the Simpson community and the area around the church came to church [at Rowland Springs Baptist]. ... Our first full-time pastor was Brother Johnnie Belcher. He started in, I think, 1950 [or 1951], and he baptized me in 1951.”

He continued, “... This church is totally dedicated to the teaching of Jesus Christ. We’re a very loving church, a very outgoing church. I think that’s what sets us aside maybe from other churches is our dedication as far as taking care of our members and anyone in the community.”

Located at 79 Rowland Springs Road in Cartersville, Rowland Springs Baptist is operating in the place of worship’s fourth structure. The church’s membership consists of around 600 worshipers, with about 300 individuals attending Sunday services.

According to a “Brief History of Rowland Springs Baptist Church” provided by Pastor Joe Ringwalt, “The history of the church begins with Maj. John Sharpe Rowland who purchased a large tract of land in Bartow County in 1843. On this property, he founded Rowland Springs Resort. In the days before the Civil War, Rowland Springs was one of the most exclusive mineral springs resorts in Georgia. The building at the resort would accommodate 600 guests. It was not uncommon for dignitaries to visit, including the governor of Georgia. The guests relaxed in the pools and drank the rich mineral water. It was a premier health resort in its time.

“In 1863, shortly before his death, Rowland and his wife, Frances, gave an acre of land to a group of Christians who wanted to build a church in the community. Three years later, in 1866, Rowland Springs Baptist Church was born with 15 members. The church built a one-room structure on the property. An old picture of this structure shows one of the founding members, Gabriel Culver, standing on the front steps. There are still several descendants of Gabriel Culver who continue to attend Rowland Springs.”

Along with the video providing insight on the church’s past, the sesquicentennial service will include Rowland Springs Baptist’s Celebration Choir and Dr. Emir Caner, president of Truett McConnell College in Cleveland, as the guest preacher. Paying homage to Rowland Springs Baptist’s early years, the program also will honor Culver’s descendants.

“I think it’s incredible that this church has been effectively ministering to people in this community for 150 years,” Ringwalt said. “In a day when both evil forces and earthly foes have threatened the existence of the local church, Rowland Springs has stood the test of time and remains faithful to our mission to keep Christ in our hearts and people on our hearts."

“We will have a special anniversary service at 10:30 [a.m.] on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. The service will include a video of the history of the church. Four members — Alton Kay, Harvey Knight, Charles Simpson and W.R. Striplin — are interviewed in the video. All four men are descendants of the original charter members of the church. They all can trace their ancestry to Gabriel Culver who is found standing on the front porch of the earliest church picture. The video traces our history through the last 150 years, focusing primarily on the early years."

“This is a special video because Harvey Knight, who was born in this church and who was a member of this church longer than anyone else, died shortly after being interviewed. He was looking so forward to our church’s anniversary. The video is made in his memory.”

Referred to as “Pastor Joe,” Ringwalt celebrated his 20th year shepherding Rowland Springs Baptist Sept. 11.

“This has been the best 20 years of my life, because I have had the privilege of working with some dear people who love the Lord with all their hearts,” Ringwalt said. “I love being called Pastor Joe by the people, because I truly want to be their pastor and not just their preacher. For 20 years, it’s been a joy to have experienced, with so many people, the rich blessings of God in this church.

“Our church is a warm and loving church who cares for people. Our preaching and teaching is centered on the Word of God, and we have many ministries to meet the spiritual needs of every age. We are committed to reach the lost for Christ both here in our community through our focus on evangelism and around the world through our missionary support. We warmly welcome those who visit us.”