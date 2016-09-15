SPECIAL

Christopher McAbee and Dora Monica rehearse a scene from “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," which opens today at 8 p.m. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Always up for a challenge, Jaimes Lee is delighted to direct TheatreExtreme’s upcoming production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

Opening today at 8 p.m., the play will be presented at Olin Tatum Agricultural Building’s Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

“Because the world of theater can throw us curveballs, I was actually the latest addition to the show,” Lee said. “Daniel Rich, a staple of the Cartersville theater community and one of my best friends, mentioned that this show, in which he had been cast as Big Daddy, might be losing their director the week before rehearsals were due to start. I’ve acted with and directed Dan in the past, and he asked if he could submit my name to TheatreExtreme in case the original director couldn’t continue.

“I interviewed with Meghann [Humphreys, executive director for TheatreExtreme], and here we are. Most directors have had time to develop a vision months before auditions. I came in with a full cast and a week until our six-week rehearsal period began. In 12 years of directing, I’ve had to overcome challenges all over the board and loved every one, so I was eager and excited to take this new challenge on.”

She continued, “As I started to study the script, toured the performance space and talked over email with my actors, the vision was born, clear as day. Everything I needed was already in place, a brilliant script, a unique venue and an enthusiastic cast. TheatreExtreme has been a very professional group to work with. They hold themselves to high standards, and seek to do everything they can to best benefit everyone involved in their productions. I love their commitment to raising funds for local spotlight charities with every production. And as artists, they strive to push themselves to deliver the highest quality entertainment to the community they love. Even though this group is fairly new — this is their second season — they have the passion, organization and work ethic that will soon make them a feather in the artistic cap of our community. I am only too happy and lucky they wanted to work with me.”

Following tonight’s performance, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” will be performed Sept. 17, 23 and 24 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.

“Every family has its secrets and conflicts,” said Humphreys about the upcoming production. “The Pollitt family is no different. They have gathered for Big Daddy’s 65th birthday party, normally a celebratory event. However, Big Daddy is dying of cancer and everyone except him is aware of it. While his older son and two daughters-in-law are doing everything they can to make sure they get his estate, Big Daddy appeals to his younger son, Brick, to get his life together so that he can be left with the estate. Brick drinks and Big Daddy wants to know why."

“All of this craziness happening among the family members will resonate with audiences who have ever been in the midst of family politics themselves. Relationships are at the core of this show. Audiences will immediately be able to connect to those relationship issues because, let’s face it, we’ve all been there at some point with our own families. The entertainment aspect comes from the fact that you get to take a break from your own family drama and get a peek inside the drama of the Pollitt family.”

The play’s cast will include Cassy Thaxton as Maggie, Kyle Redden as Brick, Dora Monica as Mae, David Ely as Gooper, Donna Young as Big Mama, Daniel Rich as Big Daddy, Christopher McAbee as Rev. Tooker and Tom Owens as Doc Baugh.

“We had fantastic shows our first season, but not a whole lot of audience members to fill the seats to see how amazing the shows were,” Humphreys said. “Part of that had to do with producing shows that not many people were familiar with. ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ is one of the most well-known, well-loved works of Tennessee Williams.

“Our hope with kicking off the season with this 1955 Pulitzer Prize Winner for Drama was that our community would be eager to come see it and witness the kind of work TheatreExtreme produces. TheatreExtreme is beyond excited to launch our second season with this play.”

As with previous offerings, TheatreExtreme’s play will feature a Charity Spotlight component.

“Good Shepherd Foundation was selected for the Charity Spotlight because of the work they do for developmentally challenged adults in our community,” Humphreys said. “There’s not really a connection between the themes of our show and this organization. We just wanted to put them in the spotlight so that more people could know about them.

“Our hope is that anyone who sees the show will get more information about Good Shepherd and maybe even be inspired to find a place for them in their businesses, if there are business owners who come to see the show. It’s such a great organization, and we would love for more people to know about them and help them grow. All proceeds from concessions will be donated to Good Shepherd at the end of our run.”

Due to limited seating, theater-goers are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance. Tickets for “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” are $15 and can be purchased prior to the event by visiting ShowTix4U.com or TheatreExtreme’s Facebook page, calling 678-719-8898 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .