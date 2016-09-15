An altercation involving one student occurred Thursday morning at Cass High School, but Principal Mike Nelson said in a statement that students were never in danger and no weapons were involved.

And contrary to reports by other news agencies, there wasn’t a fight between students and parents at Cass, a spokeswoman with the school district confirmed.

She also confirmed the student was arrested but declined to release any other details about the incident.

Nelson released a statement to parents about the altercation.

“I wanted to get information to you regarding an incident at CHS [Thursday] morning,” he said in the statement. “Please know that student body safety was never at danger this morning. We did have an issue that was isolated to one student. The administrative team and law enforcement handled the situation quickly and appropriately. Please know that at no time did the issue deal with weapons or that would have placed the students at CHS in harm’s way. CHS is operating under a normal day, and all is well.”