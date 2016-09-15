Last Saturday the Adairsville WoodmenLife Chapter 1975 held its 9/11 Honor and Remembrance Ceremony presenting a flag pole, flag and dedication plaque to the South Bartow Youth Facility located at 6505 Glade Road South East, Acworth. Captain Hayden Collins of the “Hayden Collins Radio Show” was in attendance as a guest speaker. Collins shared lessons learned from 9/11 and how it has impacted the Acworth community and future preparations. Above, veterans Don Bell, Carl Holloran, Ed Pittman, Rufus Cantrell, Derek Mulkey, Bobby Wilder, and Captain Hayden Collins (left to right) saluting the flag as it is being raised.