CCES parents, students test math skills at Math GameDay Live

Adding parents to the equation made math a whole lot more fun for students at Clear Creek Elementary.

The Cartersville school brought parents and students together Thursday night for its first Math GameDay Live, a football-themed, nighttime family math event that expanded on the daytime Pi Day family event that the school has had for the past five years.

“At Clear Creek, our mission is to promote academic achievement for all students,” said first-year instructional math coach Allison LaRue, who organized the event. “One way to promote academic achievement is to offer events to all of our families to expose parents to the curriculum and give students an opportunity to find fun ways to use math outside of the regular classroom environment. Making learning fun inspires students to do their best, and this event was focused on making math fun.”

Families came together for the one-hour event to test their skills in a number of math-related activities and to compete for prizes.

“Parents were able to participate in many of the activities, which made this night even more exciting for the students,” said LaRue, who is in her seventh year at the school. “It is always great to see parents and students working together to solve problems or competing against one another testing their math skills.”

There were plenty of activities available for students to participate in during the event, according to LaRue.

“Schoolwide, there was a scavenger hunt, an estimation station, Breakout EDU box and bingo,” she said. “Each grade level pre-K through fifth planned two grade-level-appropriate activities as well for the students to complete. Students were encouraged to participate in as many suitable activities as time allowed. Some of the other activities included graphing our favorite football teams, touchdown toss, kickoff measurement, fluency sprints and sports tangrams.”

The atmosphere of the event was “very interactive, like a football game,” LaRue said.

“Parents and students were given a map upon arrival that listed all activities and their locations,” she said. “They got to choose how they spent their time and gravitate towards the activities that most interested them. The building was buzzing, and I believe many would have stayed longer if time had allowed.”

LaRue said sponsors like Stiles Jewelers, Asher Realty, Great South Bricks and Target allowed competitors to win such prizes as gift cards from Wal-Mart, Academy Sports and Target, small LEGO sets, Scholastic Book Fair gift cards offered by the school and a Pandora bracelet.

“Students who completed the scavenger hunt were entered into a drawing for a prize; bingo winners won prizes; and the closest estimate at the estimation station won the whole jar of candy,” she said.

The “big prize winners for the night” were:

• First-grader Jayden Harpe and second-grader Jake Robinson, who tied for the closest estimate of Smarties in the pre-K through second-grade estimation jar. Both guessed 300 Smarties, and the correct answer was 281.

• Fifth-grader Mylz McWhorter, who had the closest estimate of Tootsie Rolls in the third- through fifth-grade estimation jar. He guessed 672 Tootsie Rolls, and the correct number was 733.

• Laurel Ferguson, who won the Pandora bracelet in a drawing that all parents could enter.

With around 250 students, parents and staff members attending the event, LaRue called it a “big success for our school.”

“Our goal was to create a fun-filled night of math for students, and that is exactly what we saw happening,” she said. “The feedback from the night from parents, students and staff has been very positive. We can’t wait to get started planning for next year.”

The students, especially, “had a great time at this event,” she said.

“They have talked about how much fun they had since that night and how they would like to do something similar again next year,” she said.

Fourth-grader Abby McClain said her favorite part of the evening was Breakout EDU.

“I learned about how to use math to work with my friends to solve problems during Breakout EDU,” the 9-year-old said. “It was a lot of fun to work with others and learn about math I could use later also.”

Ten-year-old Caroline Schwan, a fifth-grader, said she learned about “area in square units.”

“It was on the scavenger hunt, and my friends Jessie and Peyton helped me figure out how to find what I was looking for,” she said.

“Seeing all of my teachers” was the best part of the night for Caroline.

“I also got to take some pictures for our school Facebook webpage, so I got to see a lot of the activities,” she said. “It was fun.”