CES, CMS earn digital citizenship certification

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

Cartersville Elementary School third graders display the banner they made signifying Digital Citizenship Day on Friday. Buy photo

View album

View gallery

Two Cartersville City schools have been rewarded for their diligence in teaching their students about safety issues and the responsibilities that come with living in a digital world.

Last month, Cartersville Elementary and Cartersville Middle schools were notified that they’d been approved as a 2016-17 Common Sense Certified School: Digital Citizenship, which recognizes their efforts in teaching digital literacy and citizenship to young people who are growing up in a 24/7 connected culture.

Common Sense Education is part of a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education and independent voice they need to thrive in a world of media and technology. More than 100,000 schools across the country use Common Sense’s groundbreaking education resources.

“Our students are ‘digital natives,’" said Laura Greet, instructional technology specialist at CES. “They are accustomed to using technology. With the advancements we've seen in technology, it is more important than ever for students to understand what it means to be responsible and safe in an online environment.”

“As a part of our continued efforts in educating staff, students and parents about technology tools in education, we decided that it was imperative to include digital citizenship as a part of our school curriculum,” CMS Instructional Technology Specialist Leigha Burnham said.

A digitally certified school means “that our teachers and students understand the important role technology plays in learning and that we acknowledge that there are risks involved when allowing young students to find information online,” Greet said.

“As a school system, we have adopted the use of Office 365, and all of our students have access to email and other ways of collaborating online,” she said. “We wanted them to be aware that there are rules to follow even in an online setting.”

To earn certification, instructors had to teach a certain number of hours of digital citizenship lessons to all students, Greet said.

“This was done when the students visited the computer lab during their special-areas rotation,” she said, noting computer lab teacher Tiera Smith delivered most of the content to them. “Once the required amount of lessons had been completed, I, as project leader, filled out the necessary paperwork, which included a two-year plan for the other schools in our system to become certified as well, and we also had to provide documentation that we taught the content. This documentation included examples of student work, posters created by our teachers and pictures of students completing the gaming aspect of [the] program.”

She added the students finished their lessons on Sept. 30; she completed the application process; and the schools found out Oct. 13 that they’d been approved for certification.

“It felt great to see our school recognized for all the hard work and effort we put forth during the certification process,” Greet said.

Burnham said the process was “about a year in the making.”

“We had to submit an implementation plan to the Common Sense Media group and then follow through with that plan by documenting teacher preparation, lessons taught to students and submitting evidence of student work,” she said.

In recognition of their new certification, the two schools declared Friday as Digital Citizenship Day.

“To celebrate the hard work and efforts of our students and teachers with digital citizenship curriculum, we decided to really shine a spotlight on our efforts,” Burnham said.

“Digital Citizenship Day is an opportunity to raise awareness for our students and our families.”

“The students worked hard when completing their lessons, and we wanted them to have a day to celebrate their hard work,” Greet said.

All students and staff were asked to wear green — Common Sense Media's official color — for the celebration, and students were given a green wristband with “Canes Digital Citizens” on it.

The schools also recognized the winners of their digital citizenship competitions — a T-shirt design contest at the elementary school and a poster contest at the middle school.