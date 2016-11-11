Barnsley Resort hires new manager

Aiming to “create experiences” for a wide range of guests, Barnsley Resort’s new general manager, Shawn Jervis, is looking forward to guiding the Adairsville luxury venue through its sizable expansion effort.

“I arrived to Barnsley Resort on Sept. 6,” Jervis said. “This is the ultimate culmination of everything I’ve ever wanted to do in the hospitality business. When I first started in my career, I wanted to live in places where people only went on vacation. It is very important to me to be local, to be diverse, to have differentiators, to be outdoors. There is so much potential here to create experiences for a lot of people, whether they visit as an overnight guest, are one of our resort club members or for a dining experience at the Rice House or The Woodlands Grill.

“I also want to create an exceptional work experience for our colleagues. I want to have people come here and experience this unique location in northwest Georgia. Instilling the local culture is something I’ve done in each location where I’ve worked, such as Maui or Washington, DC.

I look to bring the community in through partnerships while creating a high-end experience. I want Barnsley Resort to be a point of pride for the community.”

Barnsley Resort’s expansion project, which includes a new inn and conference center, will provide the venue with about 20,000 square feet of additional event and meeting space. With the Inn at Barnsley Resort to offer 55 guest rooms and suites, the site will be able to accommodate 150 guests in the future. Expected to be complete in fall 2017, the project is being led by the architect firm, Cooper Carry; Kent Interior Design; and Choate Construction Co.

“I am 100 percent excited about coming on board at this time of growth,” Jervis said. “I think it’s really beneficial that I hadn’t been here before, so I don’t see it through the lens of how things were in the past. I can just envision and see how it will be in the future.

“We want to build on the past, but move ahead by adding to the experience and pushing it in a different direction. The expansion will make Barnsley Resort accessible to a larger segment of the public and offer more opportunities for people to work with and for us.”

Situated at 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, the 3,300-acre resort centers around a 19th century estate and now features accommodations and various amenities, such as gardens, an 18-hole golf course, spa, wingshooting and hunting.