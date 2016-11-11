Booth Artists’ Guild members display pieces in American Women Artists exhibit

Considering the opportunity a “tremendous honor,” a pair of Booth Artists’ Guild members are displaying their creations at the American Women Artists’ 2016 Annual Master and Signature Members Show and National Juried Exhibition.

Introduced to the nonprofit in 2014 during an AWA special exhibit at the Booth Western Art Museum, Pat DeVane Burns of Forsyth and Amanda Lovett of Gainesville were inspired to join the highly-regarded organization. Closing on Monday, the AWA National Juried Exhibition is on display at the Bennington Center for the Arts in Bennington, Vermont.

“Being a member of AWA is a prestigious honor, because it offers its members the opportunity to have their work on display in world-class museums, along with world-class artists,” said Marcia Dillard, Volunteer and Booth Artists’ Guild coordinator for the Booth museum. “This association provides members an opportunity to network with galleries, museums and other artists while promoting women in a career that is often heavily dominated by men.

“... Having a national exhibition each year meets AWA’s goal of increasing the number of professional opportunities for women in the visual fine arts by creating the kinds of opportunities that lead to greater inclusion. The national exhibition coincides with their annual symposium, offering talks by other artists on a wide variety of topics. It is a juried show and starting in 2017, those shows will be in museums all around the country. AWA has scheduled museum shows through 2020 as part of a larger strategic effort to organize 25 museum shows over the next 25 years.”

For the AWA exhibit, Lovett’s painting of a horse’s stride, “Vigorous Ride,” and Burns’ clay sculpture of a Western Lowland gorilla, “Taz,” were selected.

“I had heard of them from other [artists] but discovered what [a] tremendous group they were when I first saw their show at the Booth museum in 2014,” Lovett said. “Seeing the level of art and their professionalism, as well as finding out about their dedication to creating opportunities for women in art has a lot to do with why I felt it was a good fit to become part of their group. It is important to me to participate in groups that give back by creating opportunities and encourage [artists] at all levels.

“It is a tremendous honor to have my work included in a show of this quality, hanging in [an] amazing facility as the Bennington. The jury process is completed through Juried Art Services online and the competition is steep. Once your work is chosen, they have a ... set of guidelines you must follow to ship your artwork, ready to hang, to arrive with in a specific window of time. They are very gracious to include a bio on the wall next to your work to give background on your art as well as yourself.”

Established six years ago, the Booth Artists’ Guild currently is comprised of about 150 members hailing from across the country. The guild meets on the first Tuesday of each month, except for July, at 6 p.m. at the Booth Art Academy, 1 N. Gilmer St. in Cartersville.

“The Booth Artists’ Guild held its first meeting in April of 2010,” Dillard said. “Growing from a desire of local artists to have an outlet for their craft and an opportunity to network with other artists, the BAG was created. ... Our programs consist of presentations by other artists on a wide variety of topics, genres and mediums.

Membership is open to all Booth museum members plus an additional $24 per year. As a member of BAG, artists are eligible to submit work in the annual juried exhibition held each year at Booth and also three juried exhibitions held each year at the Downtown Gallery in Cartersville. Presently we have 151 members from across the United States.

“Being associated with Booth museum opens doors for many local artists and those who live elsewhere. Nationally known artists come to Booth for lectures, demonstrations and workshops. As an artist, to be able to meet these people, talk with them on a personal level and watch them work is a tremendous opportunity not many get to experience. Our two BAG members who joined AWA may never have known about that organization without Booth.

“As a direct result of that, they have now had their work on display in another prestigious exhibition, listed on the AWA website, introduced to world-class museums besides Booth and world-class galleries. Many thanks goes to Booth Western Art Museum for opening these doors.”

Describing the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville as “instrumental in my artistic journey,” Burns joined the Booth Artists’ Guild three years ago.

“Booth’s philosophy of promoting and encouraging artists is refreshingly personal for such a large, impressive museum,” Burns said.

“I have been encouraged by members of the staff, particularly Marcia Dillard and [Executive Director] Seth Hopkins, and talented artists who are further along in their own careers. As a member of the Booth Artists’ Guild since 2013, I have taken advantage of educational, networking, display and sales opportunities.”

Located at 501 Museum Drive in Cartersville, the Booth is known worldwide for its extensive collection of contemporary Western art, holding the distinction of housing the largest permanent exhibition space for Western art in the nation. The 120,000-square-foot museum, which became an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution in 2006, offers a variety of exhibit spaces, some of which include the Civil War gallery, Sculpture Court, a presidential gallery and the interactive children’s gallery, Sagebrush Ranch.

For more information about the Booth Artists’ Guild, call 770-387-3849 or visit http://boothmuseum.org.