CCBOE will award bids for surge protectors, school trips

The Cartersville City School Board has a lean agenda for Monday night’s meeting.

At the work session Thursday night, Assistant Superintendent Ken Clouse — standing in for Superintendent Dr. Howard Hinesley, who was out of town — recommended on Hinesley’s behalf to award the bid for DITEK surge protection devices to low bidder Graybar for $36,125.25.

“Those are not the small ones that you plug into the wall,” Clouse said.

“It goes actually in our data closets to protect the big equipment. We’ve got a lot of technology, and we need to do a good job protecting that.”

The superintendent also will recommend accepting sole bid proposals from The Travel Store in Woodstock for $31,510 for the middle school chorus charter for its March 24-26 trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and from Leisure Time Activities in Emerson for $349 to $499 per person, based on the rooming list, for the middle school band trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, March 24-26.

Hinesley also will recommend approving the following rental requests: Fusion Dance Company in Cartersville for the high school auditorium on Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for its Christmas show; Cartersville Police Department for the middle school classroom and halls on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for police training; Relay for Life for the middle school parking lot on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a 5K Fun Run/Walk; and Cartersville Elementary PTC for the middle school parking lot on March 25 from 7 to 11 a.m. for the Color Run 5K.

The superintendent will recommend approving the following overnight/out-of-state trips: the high school math team to Savannah March 3-4 for the Armstrong State High School Math Competition; the CHS Thespians to Columbus Feb. 9-11 for the Georgia Thespian Conference; and the middle school chorus and band trips to Pigeon Forge and Chattanooga, respectively, in March.

Board members will recognize Stephanie Heath, lead teacher for special education at the high school, as the Matthew Hill-Michael Dean HEARTS Employee of the Month for November.

She will receive a $50 gift card to Appalachian Grill from New Frontier of Bartow County Inc. and will have her name added to a perpetual plaque displayed at the central office.

The regular monthly board meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the central office board room at 15 Nelson St.