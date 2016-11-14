Thursday events to benefit Good Neighbor shelter

RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

In recognition of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter’s supporters will be busy Thursday, conducting a pair of fundraisers. Kicking off with a WBHF radiothon at Good Neighbor from 7 to 10 a.m., the benefits will continue with a bucket drive at the intersection of Erwin Street and Cherokee Avenue in Cartersville from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“The radiothon and bucket drive are events we hold to raise funds and awareness for National Homeless Awareness Week — always the week before Thanksgiving,” Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter Executive Director Jessica Mitcham said. “Our goal is to raise $10,000 to help support the operation of the shelter and our Transitional Housing program. Our organization is overwhelmingly funded on a local level through private donations, churches and businesses that give, and special events.”

During the WBHF 100.3 FM/AM 1450 radiothon, listeners will be able to make donations to the shelter by calling 770-607-0610. Along with garnering pledges, the radiothon also will generate awareness as various speakers will share their shelter experiences.

“The radiothon is the best opportunity of the year to hear directly from our current and former guests about their experiences at the shelter and their successes and accomplishments both during and after their stay,” Mitcham said. “Staff and board members will also speak to the importance of the shelter in our community and the ongoing need for community support. We will have breakfast available for anyone who wants to stop by and make a donation in person, and we would love to give a tour to anyone who has heard about the Good Neighbor but never been inside.”

Since forming in 1996, Good Neighbor has served more than 6,500 people. On average, its 4,600-square-foot shelter — located at 110 Porter St. in Cartersville — that was built in 2001 assists about 700 individuals per year.

“I support the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, because it gives people in the community a hand up,” said Trish Sullivan, a board member for Good Neighbor. “It teaches them goals and responsibility and budgeting and helps them to better their lives overall. All of our programs are programs that provide guidance and structure. I think we have a responsibility to not only share our resources with the community but also to teach our kids how to be physically and socially responsible for others.”

While they are housed, Good Neighbor’s shelter guests are required to find a job within four weeks, and the shelter’s staff helps them establish savings, focus on problem-solving skills and chart out future housing options.

“The Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter will serve nearly 60 people tonight and each night this year — up to 30 men, women, and children in our shelter program, and nearly 30 in our Transitional Housing program,” Mitcham said. “Guests of our shelter must be drug and alcohol free and working or looking for work. They are offered four weeks to secure employment, and then may stay up to 12 weeks as long as they are working so they can save money for a new place to call home.

“Our Transitional Housing program supports families with children who are not only working but also going back to school to receive training and gain skills. Our goals in this program is for our families, who are often trapped in minimum wage employment, to gain the training and skills needed to secure a living wage and break the cycle of homelessness for their family forever.”

For more information about Good Neighbor and its upcoming benefits, visit www.goodneighborshelter.org, or contact Mitcham at 770-607-0610 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .