Tellus hosts lecture for ‘Mach Speed’ exhibit Wednesday

As the lead curator for the “Mach Speed” exhibit, Tellus Science Museum Executive Director Jose Santamaria will take center stage Wednesday, providing visitors a glimpse into the display’s formation. Starting at 12:15 p.m., his Lunch and Learn presentation will be delivered in the museum’s theater.

On display in the Crossroads Gallery through March 26, 2017, the “Mach Speed” exhibit is providing patrons a closer look at a fighter jet cockpit.

“It’s a ... behind the scenes look on how we put that exhibit together, why we put it together and all that it took to get these big things in the museum,” Santamaria said, referring to his presentation on Wednesday. “How do you get a 26-foot-long cockpit inside the museum? The [item] was delivered in a flatbed truck. We had to get [it] in storage, first of all, but then we had to get it back out into the parking lot. Then [we had to] move it over to a different set of double doors and just carefully wheel it into the gallery and then jack it up, remove the wheels and set it in place. So it’s less what you think museum people would be doing and more what an auto shop would be doing.

“[The exhibit] is kind of unique, because it deals with aviation. It deals with history and historic artifact and also history of a little bit of the Cold War and just seeing a unique object that normally you would see in an old airfield in Europe ... on exhibit in Cartersville.”

Opened in January 2009, the 120,000-square-foot museum is located at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville. The venue, which welcomed its 1.5 millionth visitor in October, is comprised of four main spaces — Science in Motion, the Weinman Mineral Gallery, Fossil Gallery and the Collins Family My Big Backyard hands-on science gallery — a 120-seat digital planetarium and an observatory.

“The most dominant piece in this exhibition is a full-size original cockpit from a MIG-21 fighter jet,” said Shelly Redd, Tellus’ director of marketing.

“Most people may not know what a MIG-21 is, so think back to the movie ‘Top Gun.’ In the movie, a similar jet, the MIG-28, was used in some of the attack sequences.

“The MIG-21 on exhibit at Tellus is unique because it’s a two-seater. There were far fewer of them made because they were primarily used for training purposes. The student would sit in the front and the instructor would sit in the back, with practically no real view of what’s in front of them.

“We installed a step ladder and platform next to the cockpit so guests can see inside. They are often surprised how tight the quarters are, as well as how complicated the analog instrument panel is.

“This particular jet had all manual controls and no onboard computers. There are switches and buttons and levers to the left, right and in front of the pilot.”

Redd continued, “In addition to the cockpit, guests can also see a Soviet flight suit and an ejection seat.

“Personally, though, my favorite is the interactive gunsight display. It uses an optical device called a reflector sight to illuminate diamond points of light around the target. I’ve tried to imagine what it must be like to try to line up a target while flying at twice the speed of sound and still having to control such a powerful piece of machinery.”

The upcoming lecture will be included in regular admission to Tellus for nonmembers and free for museum members.

For more information about the museum and its events and programs, call 770-606-5700 or visit http://tellusmuseum.org.