GHC once again named military friendly college

For the fifth time in six years, Georgia Highlands College has been recognized for its service to military and veteran students.

GHC was named a top military-friendly college and was awarded a Top School designation by Military Advanced Education & Transition in its 2017 MAE&T Guide to Colleges & Universities, which measures the best practices in military and veteran education in colleges across the country.

The college also was recognized in the 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 editions.

“This is very exciting news,” said Amy Wise, coordinator of veterans affairs at GHC. “The application changes from year to year, so it’s always exciting to receive notification that GHC was selected.”

The guide, which will be released in late December and will be available online at www.mae-kmi.com, presents the results of a questionnaire of the military-supportive policies enacted at more than 600 institutions, including private, public, for-profit, not-for-profit, four-year and two-year colleges.

From community colleges to state universities and online universities to nationally known centers of higher learning, the guide arms students with information about post-secondary schools that go above and beyond to give back to the country’s men and women in uniform.

“GHC approaches our military-friendly focus as an institution, not just one or two offices,” Wise said. “We now have four Veterans Resource Centers that provide a dedicated space for our military students to relax or study and also serve as an area for veteran and military resources.

These spaces at the Cartersville, Rome, Paulding and Douglasville campuses are managed by VA work-study students and are designed to give our military students space to decompress and to spend time with other GHC student veterans.”

GHC also plans special events for veterans and their families, such as the Military Appreciation Game between the GHC Chargers and the Fort Benning Patriots men's basketball teams today at 7:30 p.m. at the Floyd campus gymnasium.

“We will be recognizing all veterans in attendance with a commemorative T-shirt,” Wise said. “The GHC Chorus will perform the national anthem. We will have a 3-point shootout as well as a free-throw contest open to all ages. $3 for one game or $5 for both. Prizes for the winners. All proceeds will go to benefit local military families’ Christmas assistance program.”

Wise said Georgia Highlands certified 180 students for VA education benefits this past year.

“That number does not include active military and veterans attending GHC that are not using education benefits,” she said. “We also certify spouses and children for some education benefits as well.”

Now in its 10th year of publishing the guide, MAE&T was the first publication to launch a reference tool of this type, according to a press release.

This year, institutions were evaluated on their military culture, financial aid, flexibility, general support, on-campus support and online support services.

Each school’s performance rating by category is represented by an easy-to-recognize dashboard that enables prospective students to quickly target schools that follow best practices in military education and then put these in context with other academic or career considerations.

With input from an advisory board of educational and government experts and criteria based on recommendations from the VA and military services, the guide provides the foundational information prospective students would use in framing their educational needs.