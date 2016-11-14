Adairsville High School’s Lummus ranked No. 2 male Raider in country

Hard work was the reason Tyler Lummus was able to accomplish a goal he set when he started high school.

The Adairsville High senior is the No. 2 male Raider in the country after taking second place in the JROTC’s Ultimate Raider national competition Nov. 6 at the Gerald Lawhorn Scouting Base in Molena.

“It felt great to take second as Ultimate Raider,” he said. “It has been my goal to at least place Top 5 since my freshman year. I wanted to make my school proud and try my hardest. I had my team beside me so I gave it all for them.”

Army instructor 1st Sgt. Jerry Queen called the four-year Raider “a relentless competitor.”

“He always gives you his best on competition day,” he said. “Tyler has such a great work ethic, and when one of your leaders goes all out in every event like he does, it becomes contagious for everyone on the team. I really can’t say enough about Tyler. He is a great Raider and even a better person. Having one of the top Raiders in the country gives all the kids and the coaches a lot of pride.”

Lummus, who turned 18 on, appropriately enough, Veterans Day, said his speed was the reason he was chosen to represent AHS in the competition, which featured the best male and best female from each team that competed at nationals the day before.

“I got chosen by running the fastest 2 mile with a ruck,” the Adairsville resident said. “It was difficult, but I pushed through it.”

During the competition, Lummus said he had to run 2 miles and do a low crawl, both with a rucksack, and then climb over a wall.

“The toughest part for me was getting over the wall after I ran all of that,” he said. “I was really tired and exhausted, but I had to push through it.”

“Raiders is a sport where you have to be able to run 3 miles in 19 minutes and also be strong enough to run with a 35-pound rucksack or a 120-pound litter for a mile,” Queen said. “Most kids do one or the other really well, but Tyler does both really well. In the Ultimate Raider, I was hoping Tyler was going to be in the same heat with the top competitors because I knew if anyone was in front of him, he would catch them.”

Senior Army instructor David Sexauer added Lummus “just seemed to get stronger as the event went on.”

The son of David Shook and Christy Shook said he enjoyed everything about being involved in the Raiders, “even the parents.”

“Without the parents, we wouldn't have any of the stuff we have now,” he said. “I just wanted to thank my friends and family for supporting me for all I do.”

But the competition is what it’s all about for him.

“I enjoy competing the most because we try our hardest, and we always succeed,” he said.

Lummus’ favorite event is the Physical Team Test “because it's really just a sprint and not very difficult,” he said.

“It's a gut check, but we all push through it together,” he said.