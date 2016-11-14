CMC installs new germ-zapping robot

Bolstering its efforts to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), Cartersville Medical Center recently installed a Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot.

“Cartersville Medical Center places a high priority on avoidance of ... HAIs and has a long history of employing numerous preventive strategies, including aggressive disinfection practices between patients, advanced handwashing systems, ongoing hospital wide staff education and a physician led antibiotic stewardship program,” said Lori Rakes, CMC’s chief operating officer. “We recognized the opportunity to add an additional weapon in the arsenal of fighting HAIs by acquiring this technology. The robot does not replace or modify any of our current prevention strategies, but adds a powerful extra level of protection. CMC continues to experience strategic growth in many areas and as medical staff and facility expansions continue, we look for opportunities not only to expand our footprint, but also how to further differentiate ourselves with innovative performance improvement strategies that ultimately save lives. Our mission statement of ‘above all else we are committed to the care and improvement of human life’ is observed in action every day with each of our CMC associates, medical staff and volunteers. The investment in purchasing the Xenex robot is just the latest tangible example of that promise.”

Able to disinfect hospital procedure and patient rooms in minutes, the robot utilizes ultraviolet light to destroy viruses, fungi, bacteria and spores. According to a CMC news release, “The portable disinfection system is effective against even the most dangerous pathogens, including Clostridium difficile (C. diff), norovirus, influenza, Ebola and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, better known as MRSA. ... UV has been used for disinfection for decades. The Xenex LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping Robot is a new technology that utilizes pulsed xenon — not mercury bulbs — to create germicidal UV light.

“Pulsed xenon emits high intensity UVC light, which penetrates the cell walls of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and spores. Their DNA is fused, rendering them unable to reproduce or mutate, effectively killing them on surfaces without contact or chemicals.”