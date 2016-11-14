BCCCA named finalist for 2016 award

The Bartow County College and Career Academy has been recognized on the state level.

The Cartersville school was named one of seven finalists for the 2016 College and Career Academy of the Year Award during Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle’s Ninth Annual Business and Education Summit, hosted last month by the College and Career Academies of Northwest Georgia.

The two-day summit, which began Oct. 24 in Dalton and concluded Oct. 25 in Calhoun, brought together business, industry and education leaders from across the state to discuss the importance of abandoning the one-size-fits-all model in public education, to highlight beneficial impacts of innovative classroom settings and instructional methods designed to unleash students’ full potential and to build a workforce that will maintain Georgia’s status as the No. 1 state in which to conduct business.

Besides BCCCA, other finalists were Floyd County CCA, Calhoun CCA, Northwest Georgia CCA, Athens Community Career Academy, Golden Isles Career Academy and Effingham CCA, which Cagle named the winner.

“Bartow County is an integral part of our college and career academy network, and they continue to raise the bar for success with the over 500 students enrolled in their numerous pathways,” Cagle said in a press release. “By embracing innovative ideas and methods in the classroom, they have seen drastic improvements in student achievement, community involvement and, most importantly, students graduating workforce ready.”

Pleased with recognition

BCCCA Principal/CEO Dr. Paul Sabin was happy the academy was recognized for its accomplishments at the state level.

“The lieutenant governor and his team continue to push the idea of the career academies being the economic and workforce development leaders in the community,” he said. “As a lifelong educator, I could not be more proud to be in a community that puts education and training first. As a school system, Bartow County is committed to helping every student meet their individual goals and become contributing members of the community. The career academy is one of the tools to make this goal a reality.”

But the career academy is “not about gaining accolades or recognition,” Sabin said. “The academy is focused on creating economic and workforce development in our community,” he said. “The student interns at the academy will be our future workers, leaders and teachers. It is imperative that we prepare this generation for the careers around the corner and into the future.”

Career pathways

These partnerships allow school systems to implement relevant career pathways with public-private partnerships proven effective in filling the current gaps that exist in Georgia’s workforce.

BCCCA is “continuously striving to achieve the vision of developing a competitive advantage for students, business and community partners in a global marketplace,” the release said.

“BCCCA prepares students with the skills necessary to be lifelong contributing members of the workforce and community through strong public and private partnerships,” it said.

Because of Cagle’s initiative, there currently are more than 37 college and career academies in Georgia that have about 20,000 students with graduation rates in the high 90th percentile and 100 percent post-secondary or job-placement rates.