Students honor U.S. veterans at ceremony

A gym full of middle schoolers, teachers and parents showed local veterans Thursday morning just how much they’re loved and appreciated for their service.

Cartersville Middle School welcomed local heroes from all five branches of the armed forces to its annual Veterans Day celebration titled “American Salute: A Veterans Day Celebration,” which featured band and choral performances, a living timeline of American war history and recognition of veterans and active military personnel.

“I just think it’s so important, not only for us to say thank you, but for the kids to have a time to understand what these veterans did, what they continue to do,” said Chorus Director Erin Gunter, who organized the event with Director of Bands Michael Elzey. “A lot of our students are interested in military careers so I think for them to get to see how much we appreciate it, how much we want to do for the veterans, helps kind of push them in that direction sometimes. ... They need to stop and think, ‘wow, these people deserve our thanks,’ and if we don’t do [the program], they don’t have that opportunity very often.”

Elzey said he thinks one of the most important things students need to see is “us recognizing our heroes of the service.”

“These men and women gave their time; they gave their energy; they gave their lives to protecting our freedoms,” he said. “We need to take the time to show them that they are appreciated more and more every year.”

After the presentation of colors by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, the Pledge of Allegiance and “The Star Spangled Banner” performed by the eighth-grade symphonic band, seventh-grade concert band and Canes Chorus, the musical theater class presented the living historical timeline with “No Taxation Without

Representation,” covering the American Revolution, the War of 1812 and the Civil War; “A Day Which Will Live in Infamy,” covering World War I and World War II and a special commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor; “We Were Soldiers Once,” covering the Korean War and Vietnam War; and “We Will Not Back Down,” covering Desert Storm, the Afghanistan War and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The bands and chorus then premiered a new arrangement of “Salute to the Armed Forces,” during which the honor guard presented flags from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard while veterans stood to be recognized when their branch’s anthem was played.

After the veterans in attendance were honored, eighth-grade trumpeter Matthew Wilson played “Taps” in memory of those who never made it home because they made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Elzey then introduced the guest speaker, Christian Videtto, a U.S. Navy veteran who is on the music faculty at CMS and Cartersville High School.

Videtto, who was in the Navy from 1998 to 2004 and Navy Reserves from 2004 to 2010, told the students that Veterans Day “isn’t just for old guys” and relayed to them a story about “a gentleman closer to your age,” Pfc. Jack Lucas, who joined the Marines at 14 and was the youngest member of the military to ever receive the Medal of Honor in any conflict other than the Civil War.

In February 1945 at Iwo Jima, Lucas used his body to shield three members of his squad from two grenades that had rolled into their trench and was almost killed when one of them exploded.

“In an interview shortly before President [Harry S.] Truman awarded him the Medal of Honor, Pfc. Lucas stated, ‘I hollered to my pals to get out and did a Superman dive at the grenades. I wasn’t a Superman after I got hit. I let out one heck of a scream when that thing went off,’” Videtto said.

Lucas, who died in 2008 at age 80, was left with more than 250 pieces of shrapnel in his body, including six pieces in his brain and two in his heart, Videtto said.

“At the time of this heroism, Pfc. Lucas was just six days past his 17th birthday,” he said. “By his own admission, Jack Lucas was not a Superman. He was an ordinary man that chose in a split-second to do something extraordinary. Jack Lucas was a human being, just like me and you. In this country, we’ve been ever so fortunate that everyday, ordinary citizens that take their civic responsibility seriously and then take part in whatever is necessary to allow what we know as freedom, no matter how great the challenge, no matter the cost, no matter the sacrifice.”

Videtto also told students “this is the time for American heroes.”

“We should beat what is hard; we should achieve what is great,” he said. “This is a time for American heroes, and we should reach for the stars. ... New science, new technology is making the difference between life and death, with dedication, commitment, responsibility and courage. You are tomorrow’s heroes.”

After the program, Vietnam vet Bob Thompson, 69, called the celebration “wonderful.”

“The newer veterans, they get more recognition than what the Vietnam vets [got],” said the Fayetteville resident, whose grandson, Jacob, plays the trumpet in the CMS band. “We were not in a very popular war. No war is popular, but we didn’t get the praise that the Gulf War veterans get today so I think this is good for everybody. Makes you feel special.”

Thompson, who served in the Army from 1968-70, was a specialist E5 when he was discharged.

David Brown, commander of American Legion Post 42 in Cartersville, said the program was “good” and that he thinks it’s great that they school wants to honor veterans.

“I came out of service in a time when nobody’d speak to you,” said the Cartersville native, who served in the Army from 1964-66 and was sent to Germany. “We were baby killers. The bus pulled into town. That was it. You’d get off and go home, get off your uniform as fast as you can. There wasn’t any loud applause like you heard in there then. They wasn’t any of that back then in ’66.”

Brown was a specialist E4 when he was discharged.

Gunter said she hopes the students get the point of the program after seeing it.

“I feel like in a program like this — whether it’s the music or the speaker or just the majesty of the flags, the police officers, the veterans themselves sitting here — something gets to everyone, I hope,” she said.

Elzey said he thinks the students understand the importance of honoring veterans because “this is a great student body.”

“They’re very attentive; they pay attention; and a lot of them, they’ll let it sink in,” he said. “They’ll think, ‘oh, this is what happened. He went through this so that I can sit here today.’ ... They understand it and have a deeper appreciation for our veterans.”

Eighth-grader Mallory Marisko was one student who understood the importance.

“I think that it’s a very good thing to do because veterans, they really need to be remembered by everyone, and we need to show them appreciation for what they’ve done for our country,” the 14-year-old flute player said.