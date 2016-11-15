New Kingston mayor dives into water woes

After being sworn in as Kingston’s new mayor, Chuck Wise jumped right into hot water — or lack of it.

Wise, a long time city council member, handily won last week’s special election to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Ronald Casey who died in June.

As City Attorney Brandon Bowen read the oath of office, Wise repeated them slowly as if savoring every moment and every word. He’s a Kingston kid, born 54 years ago, who never left other than some time spent studying at Fort Valley State University.

He is a Georgia Power lineman and he may be the only mayor in Georgia sporting dreadlocks down to his back.

“I am honored to hold this position,” Wise said. “But we are all in this. I can’t do this by myself. I want everybody to know that I’m not anybody’s boss; I am a player on the team. I want everyone, citizens as well as staff to know they can come to me and I will try to help them any way I can.”

With that, he turned the meeting over to Sweitzer Engineering vice president Trent Lard for an update on the city’s water woes.

In 2010, Lard said, the Kingston City Council was awarded a $1.3 million dollar U.S. Department of Agriculture loan and more than $900,000 in grants, but none of the money has been used. The time has come, he said, to begin the project although there have been changes to the original plan brought about by the delay.

“As time has passed,” Lard said. “There have been increases in construction costs.”

Lard said those increases mean the city must scale back on the amount of pipe used and eliminate all improvements outside the city limits.

“We thought the pipe in the downtown area was made of ductile iron, but we know now that is plastic,” he said. “Due to the distance between the main well and the downtown pump station, we are going to have to replace all the pipe along the route with ductile iron pipes.”

Ductile iron uses a different alloy than cast iron, which gives it better malleability and makes it more resistant to corrosion.

Lard said a bigger diameter pipe is needed along with a connection to the Bartow County water supply to get enough water pressure to the outlying Massengill Road area, where many residents don’t have enough pressure to take a shower.

“It still won’t be enough to meet fire codes, but it’s better than nothing,” Lard said.

Lard also said the city must replace all the valves in the city.

“You’ve got to have valves that work,” he said. “We are also recommending constructing a pipeline from the city well right through the center of town and up to the tank. That will give you a solid backbone for the entire system.”

Council member Harold Posey asked Lard about increased water rates if the city plugged into the county water system to better serve the outlying areas of the city system. Lard said the result would be increased rates.

“From 2010 to 2016, prices had already gone up so that’s money we lost already and still nothing has been done,” Wise said. “I know a lot of this stuff was done long before anyone of us ever thought about taking part in it, but the city is the water provider and we have to pick up the cost of getting water from the county but I think they should step up and help us out a little bit.”

Council member Payton Silvers, who was also sworn in Monday said the action was long overdue.

“When I first heard about this several years ago,” he said. “I said then that this was something that has to be done. So I will go ahead and make a motion that we allow Sweitzer to go ahead and begin.”

Council member Louise Howell said, “We’ve been talking for years and it’s time to do something so I second the motion.”

After asking council and citizens for comments and hearing silence, the new mayor seemed to be unsure what to do next.

“Do you have any comments,” he asked attorney Bowen.

“Just ask for a motion to adjourn,” he said.