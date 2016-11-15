Dallas man arrested with grenade

EMERSON – A planned exchange of a used automobile turned into something much more dangerous on Sunday night, ending with Emerson police taking a man who was in possession of a handgun and a possible live grenade into custody. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Monday morning in a parking lot near Love’s Travel Stop at Exit 283 on Interstate 75. That’s where the suspect, Dallas resident David Matthews, had agreed to meet another man who had intentions of buying Matthews’ Ford Flex vehicle.

According to Emerson Police Chief Stan Bradley, something went wrong during the exchange, causing the potential buyer to call 911. On that call, the buyer reported that Matthews had made threats and was in possession of a grenade.

About an hour later, police received a call reporting Matthews was firing gunshots from his vehicle window. According to Bradley, an off-duty Emerson police officer spotted the vehicle and followed. Once Matthews was stopped, Emerson police found a handgun and a military-style grenade in Matthews’ possession.

The Emerson Police received assistance from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Cartersville Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad to help shut down Exit 283 until the situation was under control.