Fireworks ban issued

As drought conditions in North Georgia worsen, Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday banning usage of consumer fireworks in certain areas until the drought is lifted.

Bartow County is among the areas where the usage ban will be in effect. According to Cartersville Fire Chief Scott Carter, there has been a significant increase in the number of open land fires in Cartersville.

“We have seen a massive increase in open land, grass and woods fires over this same time last year here in Cartersville and yes, some of these fires have actually been started by fireworks.” Carter said. “This executive order by the Governor will be a huge benefit on the side of prevention. It is so dry out there, once these fires get started they are extremely difficult to contain, much less extinguish.”

Carter reminded everyone that there is a countywide burn ban in effect and encouraged all citizens to continue using fire safe practices.

“As firefighters we are doing everything we can to keep this community safe and we need the help of our citizens and guests,” Carter said. “Everyone’s cooperation is very much appreciated as we attempt to do our task. If you can do nothing else, pray for rain. That is the only thing that is really going to solve this situation.”

The fireworks ban doesn’t apply to News Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day or July 3rd or 4th, although local fire officials strongly discourage it.