CCBOE approves surge protectors and school trips

The Cartersville City School Board Monday night took measures to protect its technology and approved several school trips.

Board members voted 7-0 to award the bid for DITEK surge protection devices to low bidder Graybar for $36,125.25.

The surge protectors will be added to every data closet the school system has.

The board also awarded bids for charters to The Travel Store in Woodstock for $31,510 for the March 24-26 middle school chorus trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and to Leisure Time Activities in Emerson for $349 to $499 per person, based on the rooming list, for the middle school band trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, March 24-26.

Board members also unanimously approved the following overnight/out-of-state trips: the high school math team to Savannah March 3-4 for the Armstrong State High School Math Competition; the CHS Thespians to Columbus Feb. 9-11 for the Georgia Thespian Conference; and the middle school chorus and band trips to Pigeon

Forge and Chattanooga, respectively, in March.

The board unanimously approved the following rental requests: Fusion Dance Company in Cartersville for the high school auditorium on Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for its Christmas show; Cartersville Police Department for the middle school classroom and halls on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for police training; Relay for Life for the middle school parking lot on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a 5K Fun Run/Walk; and Cartersville Elementary PTC for the middle school parking lot on March 25 from 7 to 11 a.m. for the Color Run 5K.

Stephanie Earick, lead teacher for special education at the high school, was honored as the Matthew Hill-Michael Dean HEARTS Employee of the Month for November.

She received a $50 gift card to Appalachian Grill from New Frontier of Bartow County Inc. and had her name added to a perpetual plaque displayed at the central office.

In personnel matters, the board accepted resignations from CES counselor Marty Knight for her retirement effective Dec. 31 and from speech language aide Margaret Brown, effective Dec. 17; hired bus drivers Jerry Witt, effective Nov. 15, and Sabrina Tinsley, effective Nov. 28, and CMS receptionist DeeDee Burson. effective Dec. 1; transferred Lisa Bearden from CMS receptionist to CMS bookkeeper, effective Dec. 1; and terminated Morris Wayne Overton’s employment as a bus driver.