BCBOE selects AES contractor

Students, faculty and staff of Adairsville Elementary School are about to see actual work begin on their new building.

At its regular business meeting Monday night, the Bartow County School Board voted 5-0 to award the construction contract for the new school to low bidder Womack, Lewis & Smith Inc. in Cartersville for $18,744,000.

Bids were solicited by DeLoach Architects, and five contractors — Hogan Construction, MEJA Construction, Nix Fowler Construction, R.K. Redding Construction and Womack, Lewis & Smith Inc. — were received and opened Nov. 1.

Womack, Lewis & Smith’s bid was more than $1 million lower than the next-lowest bid.

Superintendent Dr. John Harper said he thought the price of building the new school on the old middle school site at 100 College St. “seems like it was an awful lot of money ... compared to the last school we built,” but he was given an explanation for the difference.

Funding for the school, which will be able to accommodate 900 students, is coming from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax bond fund.

Plans call for a groundbreaking in December and an opening in August 2018.

AES Principal Melissa Zarefoss, Adairsville City Manager Pam Madison and Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson also attended the meeting to express their appreciation to the board.

“The community is so excited about the elementary school,” Madison said. “I can tell you Adairsville truly supports the schools in our city and outside of our city, and the community really appreciates the groundbreaking in December.”

Zarefoss said a new school has been “a long time coming.”

“We know there’s a lot of hard work from a lot of different people that go into it,” she said. “Our community is very excited about it, and as the process gets ready to get started, we know that families will enjoy watching a new centerpiece come into the Adairsville area so we appreciate you letting us share our excitement with you.”

After the meeting, Zarefoss said AES is “proud to continue the tradition of having the school as a highlight of downtown Adairsville.”

Board members also approved 3-2, with Fred Kittle and Derek Keeney opposed, amending the fiscal year 2017 budget to increase the budgeted one-time pay supplement for all employees from 2 percent to 3 percent — an additional $800,000 — and to add in the extra cost of lawn-care services for sports fields due to having to change vendors in July — an extra $51,000.

Chief Financial Officer Megan Brown said a 2 percent increase in the tax digest will give the school district $1.35 million more in ad valorem taxes than anticipated when the board approved the FY17 budget in June.

The school system also has collected $12,000 more than expected from tuition fees that out-of-district students are required to pay. Since July, when the officials began strictly enforcing the out-of-district policy, the system has collected $34,000 in tuition, compared to $22,000 last year.

The amended revenue budget is $115,342,234 while the amended expenditure budget is $114,884,179.41. The remaining $458,054 will be added to the fund balance reserve, “the first time in many years that we’ve been able to actually budget for fund reserve,” Brown said.

“As always, when we approve a budget on June 30, we’re operating on information that we receive from the tax assessor’s office, as best they can tell us, and as that changes, there was a significant change this year, which causes us to be able to ask you to approve an amended budget,” Harper said.

Brown said the increase in the pay supplement was needed to help the school system stay competitive with other districts.

“This is very important to our employees, for our HR department, for everyone,” she said. “Retention rate comes into play here. We want to try to keep the wonderful employees that we have. A lot of our districts around us are giving more than 3 percent, and a lot of neighboring districts are giving the 3 percent; therefore, as we looked at our revenue, we felt that it was important to add that additional 1 percent in for our employees.”

The system hasn’t given employees a salary schedule increase in almost 10 years, Brown added, and step raises have been given only to eligible employees.

Keeney said he couldn’t support amending the budget for the pay supplements because he felt the additional revenue should go into the fund balance reserve to bring it closer to the $11.5 million minimum fund balance the system should have.